Bodies of Knowledge

Bodies of Knowledge

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Grumpy Yogi Cat's avatar
Grumpy Yogi Cat
Jan 3, 2024

What Israel is doing is horrifying, even more so because they are doing what was done to THEM and the Holocaust is within living memory.

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Brenda S's avatar
Brenda S
Jan 3, 2024

Again, another excellent article. Thank you for educating me and hopefully others.

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