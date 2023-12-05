Bodies of Knowledge

Bodies of Knowledge

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Audrey Favreau's avatar
Audrey Favreau
Dec 6, 2023

Thank you Bo ❤️

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Nick Bell's avatar
Nick Bell
Dec 6, 2023

Hi Bo. What about the Nakba in 1948? How did this come about?

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