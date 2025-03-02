Bodies of Knowledge

Bodies of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ramona McCloskey's avatar
Ramona McCloskey
Mar 3, 2025

This is a fantastic resource, thank you! I'm AuDHD and I've been struggling with clock change my entire life. It's exacerbated by people's overwhelming hostility when I try to explain how the winter time is the natural time we're tuned in with, I regularly get oversimplified justifications such as "you're weird, how can you not like having longer daylight?!"

Reply
Share
1 reply by Bo Forbes
Nicole's avatar
Nicole
1d

These suggestions unfortunately are very challenging for folks that work a 9-5 job and cannot control the time they eat or when they need to wake for work. How long does it take for the body/circadian rhythm to adjust when one can not control these parameters?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Bo Forbes and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bo Forbes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture