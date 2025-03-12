Bodies of Knowledge

Bodies of Knowledge

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Kath's avatar
Kath
Mar 22, 2025

Thank you again for so clearly outlining all that is happening in plain sight. My heart has so much love and heartbreak for your family history, our collective histories and for the history we are writing right now. Thank you also for the action button! 🤍

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1 reply by Bo Forbes
Steven Schwartzberg's avatar
Steven Schwartzberg
May 5, 2025

Thank you Bo Forbes. I thought you might find this congressional campaign manifesto of interest: https://open.substack.com/pub/steven3c6/p/a-politics-of-belonging?r=21x2h&utm_medium=ios

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