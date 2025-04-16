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Dorothea Kast's avatar
Dorothea Kast
Apr 17, 2025

I am roughly your age. My parents were born in Germany in 1939 and 1940. They came to this country with my older brother when they were 20 (my mom) and 21 (my dad) to run away from Germany. They never hid from us what the Germans did and we had no pride in being 'Germans'. My grandparents were Germans who kept their heads down during the war, and more so afterward. Massive shame. My parents' US plan was complete assimilation - except a lot of the US rankled too so that never quite worked. What I wanted to say here though, was that people mostly had only praise for our cute blond German family (mostly: my older brother was designated Nazi when playing war with the other boys which, according to family lore, prompted him to refuse to speak German to my parents and that was the end on being a dual language family). Never have I been made to feel less-than for my German background - on the contrary, high praise for the land of Bach, Kant and Goethe. It never made sense. Somehow the horrific Schande just got overlooked. But I have always felt the weight. Nie wieder. One would think it doesn't even need to be said. Alas. Thank you as always for your powerful work.

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pj
May 1, 2025

“When we normalize atrocity anywhere, we become more willing to accept it in our own nation.

When we dehumanize one population, we train ourselves not to see the humanity in others.”

This is what the pro life community has been trying to say for 50 years.

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