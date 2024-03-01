Bodies of Knowledge

Bodies of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mitchell Tropin's avatar
Mitchell Tropin
Jun 17, 2024

Here is the true story on why we have DST. A group which represents convenience stores like 7-11 conducted a study and found people buy more from their members during daylight hours. They hired a lobbyist who created the Ben Franklin Institute for Energy Conservation. By the way, the lobbyist was my neighbor. He went to Congress an convinced them that DST was a major way of saving energy and they bought it--passing the legislation that we have today that extends DST for most of the year.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Bo Forbes and others
ElizaBeth Alexander's avatar
ElizaBeth Alexander
Mar 7, 2024

Thanks for this! I share snippets during my Yin Yoga class today in hopes we can all start easing our body into this transition ❤️

Reply
Share
1 reply by Bo Forbes
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bo Forbes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture