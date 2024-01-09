Bodies of Knowledge

Bodies of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary McKnight's avatar
Mary McKnight
Jan 10, 2024

"I respect my community enough to state things directly." I am so thankful for your post this morning. It is one I shall reread and process over time. It's a yoga pose that is held, lose my focus, wobble and go off balance and then return to again.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Bo Forbes
Yoga Musings and Satyagraha's avatar
Yoga Musings and Satyagraha
Jan 3

Hello Bo,

Thank you for your article and your work as always and you persistent dedication to this approach to yoga. I am always encouraged and emboldened by your insistent adherence to truthfully, come what may!

As you know of me a long term yoga teacher, trainer and human rights mediator ( ex investigator and trainer). I have always incorporated a social justice approach to my teachers training and as we are where we are today in this mixed up western world the more this approach to yoga is valuable, even vital.

My heart goes out to my beloved yoga community as I too see this constant shrieking and dodging of the bullet when it comes to the issues of racism and those other ism that make us feel, in our positions of privilege, mightily uncomfortable. I remember this happened when I gave this workshop in Portugal for my than yoga community along with my white colleague. As the trainer, I led the exercise. Most of the participants became outraged and accused me of disturbing their peace. After the activity which thank God was near to the end of the retreat, they all stopped speaking to me and ostracized for the rest of the program. My body still responses to that experience today which must have been about 20 years now but it also fuels my insistence and determination about the need for social justice work with my yoga!

Our yoga practice and teaching cannot be just the dopamine fix of a little bit of peace here and there as we chase after our bliss and next yoga fest moment!! Our practice of yoga is intended to get us through our highs and our lows knowing that they both can be circumspect by keeping us in delusion about what is real and unreal!!

The racism, misogyny, sexism, you name it ism is on high alert these days in our Western world and more notably your US of A! Yoga can help us individually but it cannot do so if it does not benefit us collectively also.

So beating the drum on these issues are important and necessary as yogis right now…. Otherwise who are we serving. It cannot still and only be our little bitty selves!!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Bo Forbes and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bo Forbes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture