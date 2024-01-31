Bodies of Knowledge

Bodies of Knowledge

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karen's avatar
karen
Feb 4, 2024

What actions can we take to change this heartbreaking situation?

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1 reply by Bo Forbes
Nick Bell's avatar
Nick Bell
Jan 31, 2024

Thank you for highlighting this appalling situation.

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