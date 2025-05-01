The tide is beginning to shift.



Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, it turns out, has been having second thoughts about the illegal abduction and deportation of U.S. residents by the Trump Administration and their internment in El Salvador.

This is no moral change of heart, of course, but rather a discomfort in the service of Bukele’s own self-interest.



All this seems much less funny to Bukele than it did just weeks ago, when he laughed with Trump in the Oval Office and claimed he couldn't "smuggle a 'terrorist' (by which he meant Kilmar Abrego Garcia) into the U.S."



Beneath his jocular exterior lurked a rising tension. And now, we know several reasons why.



The New York Times published an investigative piece which reveals a shocking behind-the-scenes look at the agreement between Trump and President Bukele.

Later, I’ll be doing a follow-up piece that delves into the disinformation that the Trump administration is using to arouse its base and to manufacture consent for its criminal actions.



But for now, let’s take a look at a brief timeline of this disinformation.

On April 18, Trump began to post photoshopped pictures of what he claimed to be Abrego Garcia's knuckles.



In the badly botched attempt, someone had inserted the number-letter combination M-S-1-3 above the real tattoos on Abrego Garcia's hand, and in a font completely different from the one that MS-13 favors.

But Trump's disinformation was a day late and, one might say, $6 million dollars short.



Trump's doctored photo directly contrasts several pictures that President Bukele posted on his own Twitter account one day earlier, on April 17, when Senator Chris Van Hollen came to visit.



In the caption that accompanied the posts, Bukele wrote, "Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the “death camps” & “torture”, now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!🍹"

Yet in Bukele's own photos, which include of himself, Abrego Garcia, and Van Hollen, there are no M-S-13 signifiers on Abrego Garcia's knuckles.



And as you can see from the photo that accompanies this post, no such numbers are tattooed on his knuckles there, nor do they exist on any of the photos that Abrego Garcia's fiancee Jennifer supplied to the government.



This is, to put it mildly... awkward.

The NYT piece explains one reason why Trump attempted to save face by parading around this ridiculously photoshopped image in the hopes that no one would figure out that it was photoshopped, or that the images already there on Abrego Garcia's hand do not signify MS-13.



Many in Trump's base had claimed that the letter-number combination was merely a symbol to indicate gang membership rather than actually present on the hand. This would have given Trump an "out," but his hubris wouldn't let him take it.



The NYT piece (and now, dozens of others reporting it) explains why Trump got very testy in an interview with Terry Moran of ABC this week. In the interview, he insisted that the photoshopped M-S-1-3 were not signifiers but were actually on Kilmar's hand, a falsehood that even a five-year-old child could detect.

Trump then badgered Moran to just "accept" the photoshopped picture as the real deal. When Moran wouldn't do so and tried, oddly, to give Trump an out by changing the topic to Ukraine, Trump insulted the journalist by saying that the only reason he agreed to the interview, which he tried to pass off as the "big break" of Moran's career, was because he'd "never heard of" Moran.

What about the actual pictures—the marijuana leaf, smiley face, cross, and skull—that are tattooed on Abrego Garcia’s real hand? Could those indicate membership in MS-13?

MS-13 experts told media outlet PolitiFact that none of the pictorial tattoos in the photograph of Abrego Garcia’s hand is a known signifier of MS-13.

Liliana Castaneda Rossmann, a California State University San Marcos emerita professor of communication and author of the book Transcending Gangs: Latinas Story Their Experience, told Al Jazeera News, “I don’t believe a dangerous individual would have such anodyne and farcically generic tattoos on his hand.” Castaneda Rossmann added that the tattoos on Albrego Garcia’s hand were not familiar to her.

Charles Katz, director of Arizona State University’s Center for Violence Prevention and Community Safety, concurred. “I have worked on issues related to MS-13 for the past 15 years in El Salvador and the US,” Katz said, “and I have never seen tattoos or graffiti suggesting that these particular tattoos are associated with MS-13.”

The NYT piece explains why the administration continues to insist that Abrego Garcia was "deported" when he was not, or that he's an MS-13 member when he is not.



And it explains why the Trump administration trotted out the mother of Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old autistic woman who was raped and murdered by a fugutive from El Salvador in 2023. They were trying to put forth a racist trope that associates Salvadorans with rapists and murderers.

The trope that Black, Indigenous, and People of Color are inherently violent, and that dominant white men and women must therefore control and assault their bodies to prevent further violence, drove the genocide of First Nations people, the enslavement of the African people, and mass incarceration.

Its modern use as an “attack ad” designed to link violence to an entire group of people to acquire and maintain political and economic power stemmed from Lee Atwater, the blues-playing political operative. Lee envisioned the racist Willie Horton ad that won George H.W. Bush the election in 1988. (He also taught Karl Rove everything he knew, which gives you an idea of how despicable he was, and how unprincipled.)



My brother Stefan Forbes made a film about Lee in 2008, called Boogie Man: The Lee Atwater Story.



It's an electrifying film, which you can view on multiple outlets. Stefan won the Polk award and Edward R. Murrow award for journalism for the work he did in that film.



For the short version of the tricks the film uncovers, you can also catch Stefan's appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe (way back in 2008), here:



Lee died of a brain tumor in 1991 at the age of 40. He had a deathbed conversion of sorts, in which he apologized for the ad, and for his "naked cruelty" to Dukakis in the 1988 campaign. Many say the apology was just another of his cons.

(I highly recommend the film, which you can watch on PBS Frontline, some tiers of Netflix, Amazon Prime, or on YouTube.)



While reviewing the trailer for Boogie Man in preparation for tomorrow's article, I was shocked to see a photo of Lee standing next to none other than a young Donald Trump, who likely admired Lee's racist strategies and is now emulating them.



Back to President Bukele of El Salvador, and the Faustian bargain he made with Trump.

According to several sources in the current administration who spoke to the New York Times, the Salvadoran President agreed to house only "convicted criminals" (the operative word here being "convicted") in his prison, and not people abducted and deported without due process, which is what the Trump administration decided to do. of course, this is itself a lie designed to cover Bukele’s own human rights abuses.



Bukele began quietly to express reservations about the abductions, which grew more pronounced when Senator Chris Van Hollen and several members of Congress visited.



President Bukele had agreed to let the U.S. use his prisons, but with conditions, he had told Marco Rubio and Mauricio Claver-Carone, Mr. Trump’s Latin American envoy.



Bukele asked the U.S. for assurances that each of the people sent to CECOT, his prison, were members of Tren de Aragua, the transnational gang with roots in Venezuela, according to people familiar with the situation and documents obtained by The New York Times.



But Trump's strategy for mass deportations depended on invoking the "Alien Enemies Act," an 18th-century wartime law which would treat migrants as though they were citizens of a country at war with the United States.



According to the NYT, the strategy was employed so haphazardly that not only did it occur in the absence of due process and in violation of a Supreme Court order, but the U.S. government actually sent 8 women to the prison, a males-only facility, and had fly them back to the U.S. immediately.

Among his conditions, Bukele in particular did not want to bring in noncriminal migrants. As he explained to Trump's aides, he could not convince Salvadorans he was prioritizing their national interests if he turned their country into a "dumping ground" for U.S. deportees from other countries.



But for a fee, he did agree to take in violent criminals, no matter their nationality, which would help subsidize the country’s prison system.



Bukele is now in a difficult position.



The deal he cut with Trump was confined to convicted criminals, not people with no criminal records and no evidence concerning involvement either in Tren de Aragua or MS-13.



Bukele continues to hold Abrego Garcia and hundreds of others who have been deported without due process, many without criminal records, and who he imprisoned in CECOT.



Abrego Garcia's name and story are have become internationally known. He is the focus of human rights groups worldwide.



And now, the eyes of the world are upon Bukele, too.



In a stunning Op-Ed in the New York Times, Nelson Rauda Zablah, an editor for El Faro in San Salvador, detailed the Bukele model of national security. In 2022, Rauda Zablah stated, Bukele created a “state of exception” that allowed him to make sweeping arrests in an effort to rid El Salvador’s powerful gang network.

Rauda Zablah wrote, “Since the state of exception began, around 80,000 people have been arrested and imprisoned in El Salvador. Mr. Bukele admitted last year that 8,000 innocent people were arrested and released in the sweep, but civil society groups say the number is much higher.”

Bukele was content to imprison and torture his own people under the veneer of economic gain.

Now, people will forever see him as the Gulag Keeper, a far cry from his self-described image as the world's "coolest dictator." It's abundantly clear to much of the world that these abductions and deportations have been conducted illegally and without due process.



Now, not only the world but Bukele's own people believe the rumors that he imprisons innocent people.

Unlike the United States, El Salvador has been a party to the International Criminal Court since 2016, leaving Bukele more vulnerable than ever to being tried for his crimes against humanity. El Salvador is also a party to several other key treaties, including the Convention Against Torture And Other Cruel Inhuman Or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Forced Disappearance.

Should Bukele return Abrego Garcia to the U.S. where he belongs, he'd cause a massive "political blow" to the Trump administration. This case would be heard in court, which would establish what the administration has already admitted: that they deported Abrego Garcia without cause and in an “administrative error.”



There's more, too, having to do with U.S. attorneys spending years building cases against the actual leaders and members of MS-13, whose extradition Bukele has requested before they can give up their secrets in U.S. courts of law.



What secrets, we might wonder? In March, CNN reported on the work of independent journalists showing that Bukele has an illegal pact with these criminal gangs.

Here’s Nelson Rauda Zablah again: “According to a federal U.S. indictment, the [MS-13] gang agreed to kill fewer people on the streets in exchange for various promises, including financial benefits and less restrictive prison conditions from his government. At least one witness, whose testimony could have implicated Mr. Bukele, was among those returned to El Salvador on a deportation flight.”

This makes the U.S. government, in turn, complicit in covering up Bukele's pact with the gangs.

And in a likely related move, on April 8, the U.S. changed El Salvador’s travel advisory rating from Level 2, which advises travelers to exercise increased caution, to Level I. This is its safest rating, which groups El Salvador with the least dangerous countries for Americans to visit and which encourages normal travel precautions. In support of this change, the government cited reduced gang activity and reduced violent crime.

According to Rauda Zablah, the State Department also certified in April that the Salvadoran government is strengthening the rule of law, improving transparency and protecting human rights defenders and journalists.

The Trump-Bukele bromance and the problems it leaves in its wake also signal to Trump's other would-be authoritarian allies that Trump's cabinet is crooked, unable to cover their tracks, and are security risks.



Oh, and that colluding with Trump in these ways may well prove to be a liability.

Also shocking in the ABC interview is Trump's admission, contradicting weeks of his administration's assertions to the contrary, that he could bring back Abrego Garcia if he "wanted to." It's his lawyers, he now says, that don't want him.



The lawyers, it seems, know that when Abrego Garcia returns to U.S. soil and receives his day in court, what the world already knows will become clear even to those who supported these abductions: Kilmar Abrego Garcia is not a gang member, has no criminal record, and in fact, has an order forbidding his deportation to El Salvador.



The point of this extra-judicial prison system, where Trump has also voiced his desire to send "really bad" U.S. citizens but also, as we see, people whose beliefs do not agree with his, is also to foment bias and prejudice for the citizens of the countries (like El Salvador) in which these prisons are located.



The idea is that eventually, of course, anyone sent to these concentration camps will be considered "terrorists." We won't need proof; we'll simply take Trump's word for it. Or so he thinks.



The people claiming that the illegal abductions and deportations taking place against court orders and beyond the reach of U.S. jurisdiction, are a "much-needed reset," or trying to associate Salvadorans with terrorists, are (like Trump and his cabinet) deeply out of touch with reality.

If you’re interested in reading more about the government’s new immigration policies, try this column about the way these policies and practices mirror Stalin's Gulag and this column about Hitler's vast network of extrajudicial concentration camps.

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Sources:

The New York Times has just published an investigative piece that reveals a shocking: Gift article link: https://www.nytimes.com/2025/04/30/us/politics/trump-deportations-venezuela-el-salvador.html?unlocked_article_code=1.Dk8.A8zX.7tVbvF0xB3FQ&smid=url-share

On April 18, Trump began to post photoshopped pictures of what he claimed to be Abrego Garcia's knuckles: Does Abrego Garcia have ‘MS-13’ tattooed on his knuckles, as Trump claims? (n.d.). Al Jazeera. Retrieved May 1, 2025, from https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/4/30/does-abrego-garcia-have-ms-13-tattooed-on-his-knuckles-as-trump-claims See also: Trump’s post on Truth Social, which I will not link to here due to its ubiquity across the internet

Trump's doctored photo directly contrasts several pictures that President Bukele: https://x.com/nayibbukele/status/1913028548001923259/photo/1

The NYT piece (and now, dozens of others reporting it) explains why Trump got very testy in an interview with Terry Moran of ABC: News, A. B. C. (n.d.). Trump discusses first 100 days of historic presidency in exclusive ABC interview. ABC News. Retrieved May 1, 2025, from https://abcnews.go.com/US/trump-defends-100-days-historic-presidency-exclusive-abc/story?id=121295023

MS-13 experts told media outlet PolitiFact that none of the pictorial: Does Abrego Garcia have ‘MS-13’ tattooed on his knuckles, as Trump claims? (n.d.). Al Jazeera. Retrieved April 30, 2025, from https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/4/30/does-abrego-garcia-have-ms-13-tattooed-on-his-knuckles-as-trump-claims

Liliana Castaneda Rossmann, a California State University San Marcos emerita professor: Does Abrego Garcia have ‘MS-13’ tattooed on his knuckles, as Trump claims? (n.d.). Al Jazeera. Retrieved April 30, 2025, from https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/4/30/does-abrego-garcia-have-ms-13-tattooed-on-his-knuckles-as-trump-claims

Charles Katz, director of Arizona State University’s Center for Violence Prevention: Does Abrego Garcia have ‘MS-13’ tattooed on his knuckles, as Trump claims? (n.d.). Al Jazeera. Retrieved April 30, 2025, from https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/4/30/does-abrego-garcia-have-ms-13-tattooed-on-his-knuckles-as-trump-claims

They actually sent 8 women to the prison, a males-only facility: News, A. B. C. (n.d.). Venezuelans deported last week included 8 women who were returned to US, court filings say. ABC News. Retrieved May 1, 2025, from https://abcnews.go.com/US/venezuelans-deported-week-included-8-women-returned-us/story?id=120111090

As he explained to Trump's aides, he could not convince Salvadorans he was prioritizing their national interests: Gift article link: https://www.nytimes.com/2025/04/30/us/politics/trump-deportations-venezuela-el-salvador.html?unlocked_article_code=1.Dk8.A8zX.7tVbvF0xB3FQ&smid=url-share

El Salvador has been a party to the International Criminal Court: https://www.icc-cpi.int/news/icc-welcomes-el-salvador-new-state-party

El Salvador is also a party to several other key treaties, including: Tbinternet.ohchr.org/_layouts/15/TreatyBodyExternal/Treaty.aspx?CountryID=55&Lang=EN. (n.d.). Retrieved May 2, 2025, from https://tbinternet.ohchr.org/_layouts/15/TreatyBodyExternal/Treaty.aspx?CountryID=55&Lang=EN

In a stunning Op-Ed in the New York Times, Nelson Rauda Zablah: Zablah, N. R. (2025, May 4). Opinion | The World Is Finally Seeing How Dangerous President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador Really Is. The New York Times. https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/04/opinion/el-salvador-bukele-prisons.html (Gift article link: https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/04/opinion/el-salvador-bukele-prisons.html?unlocked_article_code=1.Ek8.39pg.OLy-BfYwkAl2&smid=url-share)

In March, CNN reported on the work of independent journalists showing that Bukele: Trump admin proposed sending up to 500 alleged Venezuelan gang members during negotiations to use El Salvador’s mega-prison | CNN Politics. (n.d.). Retrieved May 1, 2025, from https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/28/politics/trump-el-savador-prison-negotiations/index.html See also: https://x.com/LAParadaF/status/1917248188970598491

Here’s Nelson Rauda Zablah again: “According to a federal U.S. indictment: Zablah, N. R. (2025, May 4). Opinion | The World Is Finally Seeing How Dangerous President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador Really Is. The New York Times. https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/04/opinion/el-salvador-bukele-prisons.html (Gift article link: https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/04/opinion/el-salvador-bukele-prisons.html?unlocked_article_code=1.Ek8.39pg.OLy-BfYwkAl2&smid=url-share)

And in a likely related move, on April 8, the U.S. changed El Salvador’s travel advisory rating: Ward, J., & Ward, J. (2025, April 8). US rates El Salvador safer for U.S. travelers. Reuters. https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/us-rates-el-salvador-safer-us-travelers-2025-04-08/

