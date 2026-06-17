For more than a decade, researchers have amassed an impressive body of work documenting the powerful link between the gut-brain axis, inflammation, and health.

Intestinal permeability, also known as gut barrier dysfunction, stands out as a key catalyst of multiple disease processes, including aging itself. Permeability occurs when the normally tight junctions open between enterocytes, the cells that make up the lining of the gut. This causes pathogens to leak into the gut lumen, or space. The leakage, in turn, allows the release of inflammatory molecules in the gut, which can become chronic.

As we now know, permeability isn’t confined to the gut alone. Inflammatory pathogens can migrate from the gut lumen into the bloodstream and circulate throughout the body. They can also cross the blood-brain barrier and expose the brain to inflammation. To recap, loss of integrity in the endothelial cells that line the gut causes inflammation in the gut space to leak into the bloodstream and often, to infiltrate the brain.

The consequences of reduced gut barrier integrity extend far beyond inflammation. Breaches in the gut’s protective barrier are common in myriad illnesses. Understanding gut barrier dysfunction may hold the key to addressing inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), fatty liver disease, neurodegenerative disorders, autoimmune diseases (including Hashimoto’s thyroiditis), and post-viral syndromes like Long Covid and CFS/ME.

Social media sites like TikTok, Instagram, and Threads are peppered with people who claim to specialize in gut disorders, recommending a product they say will repair the gut barrier. But one consistent takeaway in gut research is that the cause of gut barrier dysfunction matters. In fact, it determines how to treat the dysfunction effectively.

This is the third column in a three-part series about the gut-brain axis and its role in chronic illness. (The first covered the gut-brain axis and cognitive longevity and the second explored how viral inflammation scars the brain.)

Hi Readers! If you’re interested in a 2-hour Masterclass that explores other causes of gut barrier dysfunction, join me on Tuesday, June 23rd from 12 to 2:15 p.m. EDT, Boston time. We’ll explore: main causes of gut permeability and treatment approaches

the gut barrier, microbiome, and heart disease

muscle, myokines, and the gut-brain axis

Mast Cell Activation Syndrome: causes, diagnosis, treatment

histamine intolerance: causes, diagnosis, treatment

exercise, dopamine, and the microbiome LEARN MORE + REGISTER

The Molecular Gateway to Gut Barrier Dysfunction + Inflammation

Alessio Fasano, M.D., a renowned researcher in gut dysfunction, published a paper in 2020 that focused on zonulin, a protein that modulates the tight junctions between endothelial cells in the gut. In ideal amounts, zonulin temporarily loosens these junctions to allow the absorption of nutrients and water, while keeping out harmful substances. The junctions then reknit themselves together.

But at high levels, zonulin makes the openings between junctions more enduring. The extended permeability allows undigested food particles, toxins, and inflammatory molecules to escape the intestines and leak into the bloodstream.

Zonulin also triggers intestinal dysbiosis, or imbalance, and an overgrowth of certain gut bacteria. The resulting loss of gut microbial diversity further compromises the gut barrier. Next, foreign substances and endotoxins are, as Alessio Fasano puts it, “trafficked” from the gut space to the connective tissue of the gut lining, and then the bloodstream and possibly the brain.

The movement of these substances triggers a cascade of pro-inflammatory molecules, including interferon-gamma (IFN-γ) and tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α), that further compromise an already beleaguered gut barrier.

Fasano has called zonulin a biological “doorway” to inflammation, autoimmunity, and cancer.

Many factors contribute to excess zonulin, such as gluten consumption, alcohol use, exposure to toxic chemicals such as pesticides and cigarette smoke. Remarkably, so do spike proteins from viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, MERS, HIV, hepatitis, Ebola, and many influenzas.

Increased zonulin has been associated with a number of diseases, some of which may surprise you:

ankylosis spondylitis

ADHD

autism

all types of diabetes, including gestational, plus insulin resistance

major depression

multiple sclerosis

colitis

celiac disease

irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis (multiple mimicry targets between gut antigens + thyroid peroxidase—enzyme essential for making thyroid hormone)

chronic fatigue syndrome/myalgic encephalomyelitis (CFS/ME)

High levels of zonulin and gut barrier disturbance also correlate strongly with the process of aging itself.

But what, exactly, drives the trafficking of toxins from gut to bloodstream to brain?

Transporters of Inflammation from Gut to Blood to Brain

In a new study published in May of 2026, researchers from Marshall University and the University of Missouri discovered a family of tiny gut particles that play a key role in toxin transportation.

Published in Aging Cell, the study examined gut luminal exosomes, microscopic particles that cells use to communicate by carrying proteins and genetic material throughout the body.

The researchers took from older animals exosomes that contained molecular signals tied to insulin resistance, inflammation, and gut barrier damage. They transferred those exosomes into young animals, and found that the youthful ones developed similar aging-related metabolic and inflammatory changes.

They also found the converse: the transfer of gut luminal exosomes from young animals to older ones reduced a number of age-related metabolic problems.

The results suggest that the gut environment itself—not just gut barrier integrity and inflammation but the exosomes that transport the inflammation from gut to bloodstream to brain. These gut-related inflammatory and transport dynamics may play an important role in the development of diseases associated with aging.

The results underscore the theory that the process of aging occurs in multiple body systems simultaneously, including the gut, mitochondria and metabolic function, immunity, and cellular and molecular signaling. The investigators also identified specific molecules within the exosomes that could help lead to new treatments for age-related diseases.

When it comes to exosomes, there’s something else at work here: they are the smallest unit of extracellular vesicles, membrane-bound particles released into the environment surrounding the cells by every type of cell known today, including neurons, epithelial cells, immune cells, stem cells, platelets and cancer cells.

They have also been identified in bacteria, plants and fungi, making EV-mediated communication one of the most phylogenetically conserved biological mechanisms known.

Exosomes also play a key role in autoimmune connective tissue-related diseases such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Sjogren’s syndrome.

These terms, extracellular vesicles and exosomes, were familiar to me for another reason. Exosomes also lie at the center of several studies examining the long-term molecular impact of interpersonal trauma.

During my book research for the chapter devoted to trauma and embodiment, a startling study from the University of Colorado caught my eye.

Tracy Bale and her colleagues found that women who experienced sexual violence during a key window of adolescence (between the ages of 14 and 17) show unique changes in extracellular vesicle proteomes (proteins) and circulating mitochondrial DNA. Sexual trauma during that key developmental window reprograms the skin, the body’s primary boundary between self and world, and triggers a premature aging process at the molecular level.

This study may seem unrelated, but it isn’t. It illustrates the way that trauma and stress impact us not just psychologically but on biological, even molecular levels, across the course of a lifetime. The findings from the Bale study dovetail with research demonstrating that PTSD is associated with dysbiosis and alterations in gut barrier integrity.

Assessing and Treating Zonulin-Derived Gut Barrier Breakdown

The field of gastroenterology is beginning to develop tests to measure zonulin, although researchers like Alessio Fasano question their efficacy. Fasano suggests, instead, a battery of tests: bacterial products in the bloodstream through IgA/IgM (antibody) responses to samples of gut commensal (“good”) bacteria, IgM levels to zonulin, and blood assays that measure lipopolysaccharides (LPS) and other toxins.

Intestinal permeability can be treated. However, the treatment is most effective when it corresponds to the specific cause of gut barrier loss.

In the case of gluten-inducted and zonulin-related intestinal permeability, larazotide acetate has been shown effective at inhibiting zonulin.

And to restore the gut lining in cases of zonulin-induced permeability, many doctors prescribe the following:

5g of glutamine twice daily

rebuilding the gut microbiome with saccharomyces boulardii, lactobacillus rhamnosus, and bifidobacterium infantis (to support the gut barrier)

prebiotic fiber

Vitamin D3 (50 to 80 ng/ml)

Hi Readers! If you’re interested in a 2-hour Masterclass that explores other causes of gut barrier dysfunction, join me on Tuesday, June 23rd from 12 to 2:15 p.m. EDT, Boston time.

We’ll explore:

main causes of gut permeability and treatment approaches

the gut barrier, microbiome, and heart disease

muscle, myokines, and the gut-brain axis

Mast Cell Activation Syndrome: causes, diagnosis, treatment

histamine intolerance: causes, diagnosis, treatment

exercise, dopamine, and the microbiome

LEARN MORE + REGISTER

Sources:

In a 2020 paper, Alessio Fasano, M.D., a renowned researcher in gut: Fasano A. (2020). All disease begins in the (leaky) gut: role of zonulin-mediated gut permeability in the pathogenesis of some chronic inflammatory diseases. F1000Research, 9, F1000 Faculty Rev-69. https://doi.org/10.12688/f1000research.20510.1

In ideal amounts, zonulin temporarily loosens these junctions: Sturgeon, C., & Fasano, A. (2016). Zonulin, a regulator of epithelial and endothelial barrier functions, and its involvement in chronic inflammatory diseases. Tissue barriers, 4(4), e1251384. https://doi.org/10.1080/21688370.2016.1251384

Fasano has called zonulin a biological “doorway” to inflammation: Fasano A. (2011). Zonulin and its regulation of intestinal barrier function: the biological door to inflammation, autoimmunity, and cancer. Physiological reviews, 91(1), 151–175. https://doi.org/10.1152/physrev.00003.2008

Spike proteins from viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, MERS, HIV, hepatitis: Palomino-Kobayashi, L. A., Ymaña, B., Ruiz, J., Mayanga-Herrera, A., Ugarte-Gil, M. F., & Pons, M. J. (2022). Zonulin, a marker of gut permeability, is associated with mortality in a cohort of hospitalised peruvian COVID-19 patients. Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology, 12. https://doi.org/10.3389/fcimb.2022.1000291

Increased zonulin has been associated with a number of diseases: Fasano A. (2020). All disease begins in the (leaky) gut: role of zonulin-mediated gut permeability in the pathogenesis of some chronic inflammatory diseases. F1000Research, 9, F1000 Faculty Rev-69. https://doi.org/10.12688/f1000research.20510.1

In a new study published in May of 2026, researchers discovered a family of tiny: Khalyfa, A., Zhen, L., Joshi, T., & Gozal, D. (2026). Gut Luminal Exosomes in Young and Old Mice: Multi-Omic Characteristics and Regulation of Gut Permeability. Aging cell, 25(4), e70455. https://doi.org/10.1111/acel.70455

membrane-bound particles released into the environment surrounding the cells: What Are Extracellular Vesicles? Exosomes, Microvesicles and Apoptotic Bodies Explained. (n.d.). Retrieved June 17, 2026, from https://www.cellgs.com/blog/ev-or-not-ev-that-is-the-question.html

Exosomes also play a key role in autoimmune connective tissue-related diseases: Zhu, T., Wang, Y., Jin, H., & Li, L. (2019). The role of exosome in autoimmune connective tissue disease. Annals of medicine, 51(2), 101–108. https://doi.org/10.1080/07853890.2019.1592215

Women who experienced sexual violence during a key window of adolescence: Morrison, K. E., Stenson, A. F., Marx-Rattner, R., Carter, S., Michopoulos, V., Gillespie, C. F., Powers, A., Huang, W., Kane, M. A., Jovanovic, T., & Bale, T. L. (2022). Developmental Timing of Trauma in Women Predicts Unique Extracellular Vesicle Proteome Signatures. Biological psychiatry, 91(3), 273–282. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.biopsych.2021.08.003

The findings from the Bale study dovetail with research demonstrating that PTSD: Marano, G., Lo Giudice, L., Specogna, E., Chisari, L., Brisi, C., Traversi, G., Mazza, O., & Mazza, M. (2026). From Dysbiosis to Distress: The Gut-Brain Connection in Trauma-Related Disorders. Nutrients, 18(3), 530. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu18030530

Instead, he suggests a series of tests: bacterial products: Fasano A. (2020). All disease begins in the (leaky) gut: role of zonulin-mediated gut permeability in the pathogenesis of some chronic inflammatory diseases. F1000Research, 9, F1000 Faculty Rev-69. https://doi.org/10.12688/f1000research.20510.1

In the case of gluten-inducted intestinal permeability, larazotide acetate: Fasano A. (2020). All disease begins in the (leaky) gut: role of zonulin-mediated gut permeability in the pathogenesis of some chronic inflammatory diseases. F1000Research, 9, F1000 Faculty Rev-69. https://doi.org/10.12688/f1000research.20510.1

To restore the gut lining, many doctors prescribe 5g of glutamine: Deters, B. J., & Saleem, M. (2021). The role of glutamine in supporting gut health and neuropsychiatric factors. Food Science and Human Wellness, 10(2), 149–154. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.fshw.2021.02.003 See also: Achamrah, N., Déchelotte, P., & Coëffier, M. (2017). Glutamine and the regulation of intestinal permeability: from bench to bedside. Current opinion in clinical nutrition and metabolic care, 20(1), 86–91. https://doi.org/10.1097/MCO.0000000000000339