A new throughline in the science of embodiment is the influence of the gut-brain dialogue on cognitive health and longevity.

A 2017 study, for example, found correlations between the gut microbiome, cerebrospinal fluid, and biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease.

Teaching on the gut-brain axis at Kripalu. Photo: Giro Studios

And a 2022 review of studies examined the microbiome’s role in the genesis of Alzheimer’s disease. The researchers focused on alpha diversity, a term which refers not to the amount of specific microbes but the richness (think diversity) of the species we harbor. This expanded view of microbial richness also includes what they call evenness—how balanced the population is between species. In other words, a microbiome containing multiple species and equal abundance among them indicates higher diversity, and therefore better health of the host, than a microbiome with many species but only a few that dominate.

In Alzheimer’s disease, the review showed, the richness and evenness of microbial diversity are both reduced. The authors also looked at interventions, including a Mediterranean diet, a ketogenic diet, and the MIND diet (a combination of the two). Dietary interventions and probiotic supplementation, they found, helped to reverse some of the pathological markers of Alzheimer’s.

If you’re interested in learning more about the gut-brain axis and cognitive health, I’m offering a Masterclass tomorrow, April 7th, online. You don’t have to be there live; we make the recording available for 28 days. Learn more or register here.

Enteroception and Brain Health

Released in March of 2026, a compelling new study explored the influence of the gut-brain axis on cognitive health. This study focused on interoception, a key element of the body-brain dialogue.

Interoception refers to the capacity to receive, respond to, interpret, and regulate signals that come from inside our bodies, including our gut. It includes the perception of hunger, fullness, and digestion—communicating these signals to the brain and receiving input from the brain in return. And it also includes the capacity to interpret the signals we do receive correctly.

For this study, the researchers induced a microbiome transfer of aged mice (around 18 months old) to young mice (2 months). Just one month of cohabitation “infected” the microbiome of the young mice and impaired their memory.

But how could this happen, and what does it suggest about our own bodies?

The young mice who became “old” did so through a cascade of signals, beginning with an excess of the gut bacteria Parabacteroides goldsteinii. This bacteria began to dominate the microbiome, reducing its richness and evenness. It increased levels of the molecule GPR84, which is also implicated in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. Strikingly, this special molecule doesn’t just have a pro-inflammatory effect; it also has an anti-inflammatory effect and drives tissue repair, which falters as we age.

Importantly, the double whammy of p. goldsteinii and GPR84 impaired the function of neurons in the vagus nerve that carry interoceptive messages from the gut to the brain. This weakened interoceptive signals received by the brain, initiating a decline in memory.

Cascade of effects: gut dysfunction to cognitive decline. © Bo Forbes, 2026.

Interestingly, administering antibiotics reversed the cognitive decline in the mice.

We humans are different than mice in many ways. For starters, we’re not considered “aged” at a mere 18 months old.

Another key difference lies in our capacity to cultivate and refine interoception—or, as I call the gut’s version of sensory intelligence, enteroception.

What Enteroception Is and Why It Matters

Both interoception and enteroception are reduced in a number of conditions that we may have thought to be straightforward emotional illnesses like depression. Depression is characterized by a sensory “blunting” which includes not only interoceptive signals but proprioceptive ones as well. (For more about depression as a movement disorder, check out this piece.)

It turns out that enteroception plays a key role in gut-brain communication. Take Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or functional dyspepsia, both gastrointestinal diseases. IBS affects the intestines, and can cause cramping and constipation or diarrhea. Functional dyspepsia is accompanied by upper abdominal pain, burning, or bloating, particularly after a meal. In these conditions and others like them, the issue with enteroception is not so much the lack of signal reception—as it is in depression—but a matter of interpreting signals correctly.

While depression is often characterized by a “muted” reception of bodily signals, gut-brain disorders are marked by a hypersensitivity to digestive signals, People with GI issues often pay much more attention to digestive signals than people without these issues. And when people with GI issues do attend to normal digestive signals, they often interpret them as signs of impending danger. This dysregulated dialogue creates a feedback loop where emotional arousal and physical discomfort feed one another independent of any detectable abnormality in the gut tissue itself.

When you add microbial imbalances in the gut into the mix, and inflammation levels increase, the vagal neurons conveying signals from the gut to the brain become impaired. This dynamic may add to certain types of gut disorders that also influence cognition. But that’s not all that’s happening in the body-brain dialogue.

Interoception declines as we age. The body-brain dialogue quiets; we begin to lose the ability to receive signals from the body and to respond to internal needs. And research shows that age-related interoceptive sensitivity—the degree to which we tune in to bodily signals, how well we listen to them, and the accuracy of the signals we receive—correlates with cognitive function.

For a long time, researchers have theorized that like gut imbalances, the reduction of interoception is a side effect of aging. My reading of the relationship diverges: The loss of interoception is more likely to be a driver of the aging process than a consequence.

This is important because it gives us a direction for therapeutic intervention besides addressing the gut alone.

Before jumping to interventions that help restore the vitality of the gut-brain axis, there’s another key contributing factor. The gut-brain axis is not just personal, but social.

If you’re interested in learning more about the gut-brain axis and cognitive health, I’m offering a Masterclass tomorrow, April 7th, online. You don’t have to be there live; we make the recording available for 28 days. Learn more or register here.

How Social Factors Influence the Gut-Brain Axis

Scientists have long known that anxiety, stress, and trauma influence the gut-brain axis and vice versa. For example, anxiety makes the stomach more acidic, which alters the gut microbiome.

Studies also show that posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) correlates with gut imbalances linked to cognitive dysfunction. This makes sense when we consider that people with PTSD are many times more likely to develop gut disorders.

The same is true of systemic oppression such as racial and gender discrimination. A U.S.-based study conducted in 2022 looked at the impact of racial discrimination on the gut microbiome and inflammation levels in Black, Latine, and white participants. After controlling for sex, age, body mass index, and diet, the researchers found both structural and functional changes in the gut microbiome affecting multiple species in participants who experienced high levels of discrimination.

Tools to Support the Gut-Brain Axis:

When we consider interventions for the gut that can help stave off cognitive decline, then, we want to consider several nodes of intervention: dietary, interoceptive, and social.

For dietary interventions, my top recommendations are: increasing fermented foods, ensuring adequate fiber (in that order), and eating at the same times each day.

Recent studies from Stanford University demonstrate that consuming fermented foods increases the diversity of the gut microbiome, which helps manage inflammation. While getting more fiber is helpful, Also, recent studies out of Stanford University indicate that eating more fiber-rich diets is helpful, but only in the presence of increased microbial diversity (i.e. through pre- and pro-biotics and fermented foods).

The gut-brain axis attunes to our circadian (approximately 24 hours) clock. Eating after about 7:00 p.m. can interfere with the body’s melatonin cycle, create digestive issues, and also compromise sleep quality.

The gut-brain axis also synchronizes with ultradian (less than 24 hours) rhythms. For example, over fifty percent of the microbial makeup of the gut goes through fluctuations throughout the day. Our digestive system “predicts” the moment of feeding, which leads to the preparation of the tissues of the gastrointestinal tract for digestion and nutrient absorption. Eating at approximately the same time each day helps boost the gut’s capacity to digest what we eat, and has a positive impact on the microbiome.

Finally, priming interoception can also be helpful. Instead of “just adding more enteroception,” it’s helpful to determine first whether you struggle with signal reception (and possibly depression), or signal catastrophizing (and possibly anxiety and IBS), or combinations of the two. If it’s signal reception, attuning to signals, particularly hunger and fullness, can help ensure your body-brain dialogue remains robust.

If signal interpretation is the issue, returning to the raw sensations of digestion (or sensations in any other category) can help quiet an overactive mind that tends to label each sensation as a sign of impending doom.

The Shanghai Mental Health Center conducted a study in 2023 to explore whether mindfulness meditation (which includes both interoceptive attention and the quieting of catastrophic thoughts) could impact the gut microbiome. They analyzed stool and blood samples from 37 Tibetan Buddhist monks from three temples, as well as secular residents of neighboring areas. They controlled for diet and ensured that none of the participants were taking probiotics. In the meditation group only, bacterial diversity increased, including several species positively associated with mental health and several associated with protective anti-inflammatory pathways.

The longevity and wellness spaces tend to emphasize physiological interventions like diet, supplements (think fermented foods and probiotics), and behavioral interventions (light viewing and the timing of meals). These are effective, of course.

And yet, the Shanghai study reminds us that the inner senses of embodiment (here, enteroception) provide the sensory infrastructure for every other intervention we employ to support the gut-brain axis and amplify cognitive health and longevity.

If you’re interested in learning more about the gut-brain axis and cognitive health, I’m offering a Masterclass tomorrow, April 7th, online. You don’t have to be there live; we make the recording available for 28 days. Learn more or register here.

THE GUT-BRAIN MASTERCLASS

UPGRADE TO PAID

Share

Sources:

A 2017 study found correlations between the gut microbiome: Vogt, N. M., Kerby, R. L., Dill-McFarland, K. A., Harding, S. J., Merluzzi, A. P., Johnson, S. C., Carlsson, C. M., Asthana, S., Zetterberg, H., Blennow, K., Bendlin, B. B., & Rey, F. E. (2017). Gut microbiome alterations in Alzheimer’s disease. Scientific reports, 7(1), 13537. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-13601-y

A 2022 review of studies examined the microbiome’s influence: Murray, E. R., Kemp, M., & Nguyen, T. T. (2022). The Microbiota–Gut–Brain Axis in Alzheimer’s Disease: A Review of Taxonomic Alterations and Potential Avenues for Interventions. Archives of Clinical Neuropsychology, 37(3), 595–607. https://doi.org/10.1093/arclin/acac008

One of the most compelling new studies, published in March of 2026: Cox, T. O., Devason, A. S., de Araujo, A., Mason, S., Subramanian, M., Salvador, A. F. M., Descamps, H. C., Kim, J., Zhu, Y., Litichevskiy, L., Jung, S., Song, W. S., Cortés-Martín, A., Henderson, N. T., Huang, K. P., Nguyen, T., Sae-Lee, W., Umana, I. C., Sacta, M., Rahman, R. J., … Thaiss, C. A. (2026). Intestinal interoceptive dysfunction drives age-associated cognitive decline. Nature, 10.1038/s41586-026-10191-6. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-026-10191-6

Interoception declines as we age: Pasciucco, M. R., Nunziata, S., Iuliano, S., Perrucci, M. G., Costantini, M., Ruggiero, G., & Ferri, F. (2026). Impact of interoception and multisensory integration on functional and physical activities in aging. Cortex, 194, 107–120. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cortex.2025.11.010

And research shows that age-related interoceptive sensitivity—the degree: Pfeifer, G., & Cawkwell, S. (2025). Interoceptive ageing and the impact on psychophysiological processes: A systematic review. International Journal of Psychophysiology, 207, 112483. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijpsycho.2024.112483

For example, anxiety makes the stomach more acidic, which: Acid reflux and anxiety: What is the link? (2020, February 18). https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/acid-reflux-and-anxiety

Studies also show that posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) correlates with gut: Winder, C., Lodhia, A., Basso, M., & Cohen Kadosh, K. (2025). Gut microbiome differences in individuals with PTSD compared to trauma-exposed controls: A systematic review. Frontiers in Neuroscience, 19. https://doi.org/10.3389/fnins.2025.1540180

See also: Hemmings, S. M. J., Malan-Müller, S., van den Heuvel, L. L., Demmitt, B. A., Stanislawski, M. A., Smith, D. G., Bohr, A. D., Stamper, C. E., Hyde, E. R., Morton, J. T., Marotz, C. A., Siebler, P. H., Braspenning, M., Van Criekinge, W., Hoisington, A. J., Brenner, L. A., Postolache, T. T., McQueen, M. B., Krauter, K. S., Knight, R., … Lowry, C. A. (2017). The Microbiome in Posttraumatic Stress Disorder and Trauma-Exposed Controls: An Exploratory Study. Psychosomatic medicine, 79(8), 936–946. https://doi.org/10.1097/PSY.0000000000000512

After controlling for sex, age, body mass index, and diet, the researchers found: Dong, T. S., Gee, G. C., Beltran-Sanchez, H., Wang, M., Osadchiy, V., Kilpatrick, L. A., Chen, Z., Subramanyam, V., Zhang, Y., Guo, Y., Labus, J. S., Naliboff, B., Cole, S., Zhang, X., Mayer, E. A., & Gupta, A. (2022). How Discrimination Gets Under the Skin: Biological Determinants of Discrimination Associated With Dysregulation of the Brain-Gut Microbiome System and Psychological Symptoms. Biological Psychiatry, 0(0). https://doi.org/10.1016/j.biopsych.2022.10.011

Recent studies from Stanford University demonstrate that consuming fermented foods: Wastyk, H. C., Fragiadakis, G. K., Perelman, D., Dahan, D., Merrill, B. D., Yu, F. B., Topf, M., Gonzalez, C. G., Van Treuren, W., Han, S., Robinson, J. L., Elias, J. E., Sonnenburg, E. D., Gardner, C. D., & Sonnenburg, J. L. (2021). Gut-microbiota-targeted diets modulate human immune status. Cell, 184(16), 4137–4153.e14. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2021.06.019

Eating after about 7:00 p.m. can interfere with the body’s melatonin cycle: Lotti, S., Dinu, M., Colombini, B., Amedei, A., & Sofi, F. (2023). Circadian rhythms, gut microbiota, and diet: Possible implications for health. Nutrition, metabolism, and cardiovascular diseases : NMCD, 33(8), 1490–1500. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.numecd.2023.05.009

Our digestive system “predicts” the moment of feeding: de Oliveira Melo, N. C., Cuevas-Sierra, A., Souto, V. F., & Martínez, J. A. (2024). Biological Rhythms, Chrono-Nutrition, and Gut Microbiota: Epigenomics Insights for Precision Nutrition and Metabolic Health. Biomolecules, 14(5), 559. https://doi.org/10.3390/biom14050559

The Shanghai Mental Health Center conducted a study in 2023 to explore whether mindfulness: Sun, Y., Ju, P., Xue, T., Ali, U., Cui, D., & Chen, J. (2023). Alteration of faecal microbiota balance related to long-term deep meditation. General psychiatry, 36(1), e100893. https://doi.org/10.1136/gpsych-2022-100893