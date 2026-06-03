Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital made headlines last week with a new study that revised dramatically the numbers of adults in the U.S. thought to have Long Covid.

Previously, the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services had estimated that 5 to 7 percent of U.S. adults—about 18 million people—developed the chronic post-viral illness. But the MGH study reviewed the medical records of 457,950 patients at 58 hospitals in New England, Southeast Texas, Southern California, and Western Pennsylvania.

Their conclusion: of the adults who tested positive for COVID-19, nearly 16 percent—a staggering 54 million Americans—developed Long Covid. This is more than twice the rate calculated by federal health officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The key reason for the dramatic upgrade in prevalence estimates of Long Covid, the researchers said, was the number of people whose symptoms fit the criteria for the post-viral illness but who had not been identified by physicians.

If accurate, the new figure eclipses the number of people in the U.S. with depression.

In post-viral illnesses like Long Covid, Ebola, hepatitis, and CFS/ME, a debilitating and often overlooked dyad of symptoms relates to energy regulation. The two symptoms: extreme fatigue and post-exertional malaise (PEM).

Until recently, many doctors dismissed extreme fatigue and post-exertional malaise as “psychological” in much the same way they did cognitive symptoms like brain fog. But thanks to a trove of novel research, immunologists have revealed these symptoms to be biological and measurable—and, ultimately, treatable.

What lies at the heart of extreme fatigue and post-exertional malaise, and what might we do to alleviate it?

The Body’s First Line of Defense in Post-Viral Syndromes

The immune system most important job is to be a keeper of barriers, to distinguish between self and non-self.

“The self is whatever the immune system decides is part of the body.” Antonio Damasio

Illnesses like Long Covid attack vital barrier structures in the body and the brain. (Last week I wrote a column about the blood-brain barrier in Long Covid and other post-viral issues. I’ve also talked about the way RNA viruses like Long Covid violate the gut lining.)

A third key barrier now thought to play a central role in fatigue and post-exertional malaise is the innate immune system.

The innate immune system is the body’s first line of defense against intruders. When a virus attacks, the innate immune system is your body’s first line of defense. This system plays the role of a generalist: it responds in the same way to all germs and foreign substances, which is why it is also known as the “non-specific” immune system.

When infection occurs, cells like macrophages and natural killer (NK) cells release chemicals that warn surrounding healthy cells, making them more impervious to infection. At this stage, your immune system might initiate a fever or produce mucus to expel the virus from your system.

In the second stage of infection, your adaptive immune system takes over to identify and target specific pathogens. Helper T cells identify the pathogens and release signaling molecules that direct other immune cells, like B cells and macrophages, to make antibodies or consume the virus, bacteria, or fungus.

Once your immune system eliminates the threat, most T cells die and are cleared away. But some transform into “memory” T cells that survive long-term. This helps ensure immunity against future infections. If these special T cells encounter the same pathogen again, they not only remember but reactivate the genetic code that defeats it.

This multi-pronged system works well in illnesses from which we recover. But viruses like SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, MERS, Zika, hepatitis, and many influenzas encode their genomes as RNA, and often result in profound post-viral illnesses like Long Covid.

How Post-Viral Illnesses Breach the Innate Immune System

A study published in September 2025 in the journal Nature found that malfunctions within the innate immune system are central factors in the fatigue and post-exertional malaise emblematic of CFS/ME and Long Covid.

Ian Lipkin, M.D., known as “the virus hunter” for his discovery of more than 2,000 viruses, was a principal investigator in the study. Lipkin’s research focuses on how microbes cause chronic diseases like CFS/ME and Long Covid.

The type of microbes that cause these chronic diseases varies widely, from RNA viruses like SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, influenza, and HIV to Borrelia burgdorferi and Mycobacterium tuberculosis. This insight led Lipkin and his colleagues to hypothesize that the innate immune system, the body’s first line of defense, is a catalyst for the fatigue and post-exertional malaise that accompany CFS/ME and Long Covid.

To test their hypothesis, Lipkin and his colleagues stimulated the innate immune response in the blood samples by introducing additives that mimicked microbial infections. Afterward, they examined the innate immune responses, serum metabolite levels, and serum protein levels of people with CFS/ME and healthy participants. They also compared samples collected before and after exercising to pinpoint the catalysts for fatigue and post-exertional malaise.

The researchers The findings, in people with CFS/ME, showed:

a more vigorous innate immune response

a greater number of inflammatory cytokines

higher levels of complement proteins after exercise

The last finding is significant: complement proteins collaborate to destroy invading pathogens, clear damaged cells, and upregulate inflammation.

The study findings also revealed that people with CFS/ME had different levels of inflammatory metabolites and proteins, including:

anomalies in the connections between cells that form the gut lining, or barrier

anomalies between cells and the extracellular matrix, which relates to fascia (fascia is a dynamic and intricate connective tissue network composed of different types of cells embedded in the extracellular matrix and nervous fibers)

the issues between cells and the extracellular matrix may also cause the gut to release inflammatory contents or cells to release proinflammatory signals

skewed levels of important gut microbe metabolites, including higher levels of short-chain fatty acids, which promote inflammation and dysregulate mitochondria (also critical for regulating inflammation)

difficulty removing harmful, proinflammatory metabolites (e.g., ammonia toxins, microbial toxins, and reactive oxygen species)

higher levels of di- and triglycerides (which promote inflammation)

problems processing tryptophan into either serotonin (related to cognitive fatigue and mood) or kynurenine (related to brain inflammation)

The energy systems of people with CFS/ME exhibited stress, including difficulty utilizing fats for fuel, signs of blocked energy pathways, and markers of mitochondrial strain. They also had higher levels of fats in their blood that can drive inflammation, as well as shifts in gut-related molecules, suggesting a weakened gut barrier and changes in the microbiome.

For participants with CFS/ME, many of the above changes worsened with exercise; the more skewed the metabolite and protein levels, the more severe their fatigue and post-exertional malaise.

Strikingly, some of these CFS/ME-related changes were more pronounced in women, particularly those going through menopause and the attendant drop in the anti-inflammatory protective effects of estrogen. (Just as notably, these inflammatory changes can be reversed in women by the administration of menopausal hormone therapy.)

These findings suggest that in people with CFS/ME and likely also Long Covid, the first barrier of the innate immune system becomes hyper-activated in response to microbial (viral, bacterial, or fungal) infections. Subsequent microbial infections can hyperactivate the innate immune response, worsening metabolic problems that trigger fatigue and post-exertional malaise.

The Role of Muscle and Its Chemical Messengers

Reading about post-exertional malaise, however, I couldn’t help but think of muscle and its chemical messengers, known as myokines, in fatigue and post-exertional malaise. This is one of my favorite nodes of integrative research, and I went down this rabbit hole for Saturday’s All-Day workshop on post-viral diseases and mind-body medicine. (You can still purchase the replay, here, through Thursday night.)

Myokines are signaling proteins released by muscle cells in response to contraction; they enable muscle to impact the endocrine system, mood, and even cognitive function. Perhaps the best-known myokine is BDNF, or brain-derived neurotropic factor, which shapes learning, memory, neuroplasticity, and mood.

A study published in May of 2025 found that in people with post-Covid fatigue, two myokines are elevated: myostatin and irisin.

Myostatin is a negative regulator of muscle growth implicated in muscle wasting and functional decline, particularly in critically ill people. It plays a key role in the muscle impairment and fatigue seen in Long Covid and CFS/ME.

Irisin modulates energy metabolism, muscle adaptation, and metabolic regulation. Because irisin also has anti-inflammatory effects, the research team felt that its increase may be muscle’s way of compensating for muscle deterioration in post-Covid fatigue. Sustained elevation of irisin could indicate dysregulated metabolic state + imbalance in muscle homeostasis.

Therapeutic Interventions for Fatigue and Post-Exertional Malaise

These findings, along with those from other studies, suggest multiple treatments for fatigue and post-exertional malaise in people contending with CFS/ME and post-exertional malaise. These include:

immunomodulatory medications such as IV immunoglobulin

medications that dampen the innate immune response like interleukin-37, metformin, and rapamycin)

colchicine, derived from the autumn crocus, a medication often used for gout and pericarditis known to have anti-inflammatory effects

medications and supplements that repair and strengthen the gut lining and rebalance gut flora

selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors or 5-hydroxytryptophan may address tryptophan dysregulation

targeted medications that help reduce inflammation for specific subgroups of patients, like estrogen for menopausal women with ME/CFS

guanfacine: used in ADHD and for high blood pressure

And as I wrote about in last week’s column, many people with CFS/ME and Long Covid, myself included, find cold immersion therapy helpful for cognitive symptoms, fatigue, and post-exertional malaise.

Following the Octopus

The octopus is able to edit its own RNA while leaving its DNA intact. This allows it to respond to environmental changes like cold water without waiting for the long, slow arc of evolution to do so. We admire the octopus for its clever genetic editing capability, an emblem of adaptability and resilience.

I like to think that those of us contending with RNA-derived illnesses such as CFS/ME and Long Covid are the “early adapters” for the rest of humanity, going through this process to that in time, others can do the same.

Share

UPGRADE TO PAID

For my subscribers, I’m sharing the Lab Test Guide and Symptom Tracker with you. This document took several days to compile. It explains key lab tests and reference ranges for a number of issues significant in post-viral illnesses in multiple areas, including gut health.

To access the guide, scroll down to just under the Sources below.

Sources:

In a study published on May 27, they reported that about one in six American: Tian, J., Azhir, A., Decaro, M., Chau, N., Hügel, J., Morris, M., Cheng, J., Fard, P., Bassett, I. V., Bell, D. S., Bernstam, E. V., Visweswaran, S., Klann, J. G., Murphy, S. N., & Estiri, H. (2026). Long COVID Persistence and Surveillance Gaps Across 58 US Hospitals. JAMA Network Open, 9(5), e2614909. https://doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2026.14909

The Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health and Human Services: CDC. (2025, September 16). Long COVID. Long COVID. https://www.cdc.gov/long-covid/index.html See also: Affairs (ASPA), A. S. for P. (2026, March 9). Invisible Illness: Long COVID [Landing Page]. https://www.hhs.gov/longcovid/index.html

If accurate, this figure eclipses the number of people: Major Depression—National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH). (n.d.). Retrieved June 2, 2026, from https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/major-depression

Neuroscientist Antonio Damasio defined the self as “whatever the immune system: Damasio, A. (2003). Mental self: The person within. Nature, 423(6937), 227–227. https://doi.org/10.1038/423227a

Some, however, transform into “memory” T cells that survive: T cells: Warriors of the immune system | UCIR. (n.d.). Retrieved May 23, 2026, from https://www.ucir.org/immunology-101/lesson_3

A study published in September 2025 in the journal Nature found that the innate: Che, X., Ranjan, A., Guo, C., Zhang, K., Goldsmith, R., Levine, S., Moneghetti, K. J., Zhai, Y., Ge, L., Mishra, N., Hornig, M., Bateman, L., Klimas, N. G., Montoya, J. G., Peterson, D. L., Klein, S. L., Fiehn, O., Komaroff, A. L., & Lipkin, W. I. (2025). Heightened innate immunity may trigger chronic inflammation, fatigue and post-exertional malaise in ME/CFS. medRxiv : the preprint server for health sciences, 2025.07.23.25332049. https://doi.org/10.1101/2025.07.23.25332049

Fascia is a dynamic and intricate connective tissue network composed of: Fede, C., Pirri, C., Fan, C., Petrelli, L., Guidolin, D., De Caro, R., & Stecco, C. (2021). A Closer Look at the Cellular and Molecular Components of the Deep/Muscular Fasciae. International journal of molecular sciences, 22(3), 1411. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms22031411

Just as notably, these inflammatory changes can be reversed in women by the administration: De Maeyer, R. P. H., Sikora, J., Bracken, O. V., Shih, B., Lloyd, A. F., Peckham, H., Hollett, K., Abdelhamid, K., Cai, W., James, M., Pfeffer, P. E., Vukmanovic-Stejic, M., Akbar, A. N., & Chambers, E. S. (2025). Age-Associated Inflammatory Monocytes Are Increased in Menopausal Females and Reversed by Hormone Replacement Therapy. Aging Cell, 24(11), e70249. https://doi.org/10.1111/acel.70249

But a study published in May of 2025 found that in people with Long Covid fatigue: Visconti, N. R. G., Rocha, N. N., Nascimento, G. S., Menário, C. V. B., Silva, J. D., Martins, C. M., Caruso-Neves, C., Cruz, F. F., Rocco, P. R. M., Mello, F. C. Q., & Lapa-e-Silva, J. R. (2025). Elevated adipokines and myokines are associated with fatigue in long COVID patients. Frontiers in Medicine, 12. https://doi.org/10.3389/fmed.2025.1547886

These findings, along with those from other studies, suggest multiple treatments: Rudroff T. (2024). Decoding Post-Viral Fatigue: The Basal Ganglia’s Complex Role in Long-COVID. Neurology international, 16(2), 380–393. https://doi.org/10.3390/neurolint16020028