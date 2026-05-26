Modern medicine has cast the brain fog that follows viruses like Covid-19, hepatitis, or HIV as a side-effect, mysterious and even questionable. Worse, healthcare professionals often interpret brain fog, poor attention or concentration, and memory deficits as psychogenic, a product of the mind.

But the devastation wrought by Covid-19 is starting to change things. Over 14 million people have Long Covid; many report cognitive issues like brain fog.

And close to 170 million people have Chronic Fatigue Syndrome/Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (CFS/ME). This changing landscape has driven a demand for novel research into why this happens and what we can do about it.

In the aftermath of many viruses, cognitive deficits—think brain fog and reductions in memory, new learning, concentration, attention, and executive functioning—may be less a side effect than a central feature.

It’s not “all in your head.” Viruses, you could say, leave cognitive “scars.” Cutting edge science is beginning to figure out why that happens and what we can do to address it.

Hi Readers! In my other life, I teach on the science, psychology, and social context of integrative medicine. If the topic of chronic immune and autoimmune illnesses interests you, I’m offering an all-day 6-hour training on Saturday, May 30. We’ll review the systems in the mind, brain, and body involved in chronic illness, including the immune, autonomic, and enteric (gut) nervous systems. We’ll strategize ways to boost cognitive function, stress resilience, and immune balance. Can’t join live? You can watch via the replay. For more information, visit the course page.

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Until recently, scientific studies measured cognitive function in each separate disease: HIV, herpes, hepatitis, Epstein-Barr infections, and Long Covid. But that’s no longer the case.

In March of 2026, Julie Peron and her colleagues at the University of Geneva published a titanic review of 931 studies. They examined cognitive function across viral types, including HIV, herpes, hepatitis, and SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19 and Long Covid). They discovered several key biomarkers that correlate with cognitive decline across different types of viruses:

High levels of activated white blood cells and pro-inflammatory cytokines (signaling molecules) relate directly to deficits in episodic memory and information processing

Activated CD4+ T cells (also known as “helper” T cells) and anti-inflammatory cytokines seem to protect the brain, preserving cognitive capacity

Importantly, cognitive stability depends not on the absolute amounts of pro-inflammatory or anti-inflammatory molecules, but on the balance between these types of signals.

Note: the term “episodic memory” refers to things that happened to us in the past and that build a sense of self over time. But it’s not just in the mind: episodic memory is deeply embodied. It includes interoception and is rich in sensory and emotional detail. It also involves proprioception and movement, agency, and visual-spatial elements, such as where you were walking with a partner on your last anniversary.

Notably, cognitive impairment occurs at both acute infection stages and later stages, including post-viral syndromes.

Cognitive “scars” are not imaginary or psychogenic (caused by the mind). They are very real and have neurobiological mechanisms.

When a marauding virus attacks your immune system, the epic battle for survival takes place not only in your gut and lungs and bloodstream, but in your brain.

Cognitive symptoms share a similar pattern across many viruses. Better cognitive function may not lie simply in reducing pro-inflammatory cytokines, but in restoring the balance between the pro- and anti-inflammatory mechanisms.

The need for a dynamic and responsive balance between pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory processes is newsworthy in itself. But when viewed in the light of other emerging insights in neuroimmunology, it paints a clearer picture of how these cognitive scars occur.

Taken together, these insights open windows into how we might begin to improve cognitive health in Long Covid and other chronic illnesses.

Because there’s so much similarity across viruses, I’ll discuss exciting studies that explore cognitive dysfunction in Long Covid.

The Catalysts of Brain Fog in Long Covid

What key mechanisms underlie cognitive decline in viral illness?

Helena Radbruch at Charité- Berlin University Medicine and her colleagues examined the brain tissue of people who died of Covid-19. The SARS-CoV-2 virus, they found, had not infected the brain tissue in their samples. However, those that died of Covid-19 had greater immune activity in specific brain areas than people who died of other causes. The first of these areas: the olfactory bulb involved in smell, which explains why people with Covid-19 often lose their sense of smell. The second: the brainstem, which connects the spinal cord and brain.

The brainstem helps regulate numerous functions; breathing, heart rate, balance, coordination, sleep and wakefulness, eye movements, and reflexes. Radbruch’s findings suggest that in its early stages, Covid-19 ignites inflammation outside the brain. This body-wide inflammation triggers an immune response in the brain itself. The neuroinflammation persists, causing cognitive symptoms to linger after infection.

But how would inflammation from the body infiltrate the brain? What about the vaunted blood-brain barrier designed to protect the brain from inflammation?

The blood-brain barrier is a vascular structure, a network of cerebral blood vessels. Its epithelial cells fuse together, forming tight junctions. These junctions, in turn, require molecules to pass through the cells, increasing the possibility of cellular breakdown before they can get to the brain.

This densely-packed semipermeable membrane acts as a gatekeeper; it regulates the movement of substances between the bloodstream and central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord). It allows vital nutrients to enter the brain but keeps harmful substances out. It serves as a central element of nervous system health.

Under normal circumstances, viruses lodged in different organs and circulating through the blood shouldn’t be able to access the brain and infect neural tissue. Yet many modern viruses don’t play by the rules.

During a Covid-19 infection, for example, several types of inflammatory cytokines invade the bloodstream. These cytokines include, as mentioned above, pro-inflammatory molecules that orchestrate the body’s response to pathogens and anti-inflammatory molecules that combat the virus.

Often, the specific proteins that signal disruptions in the blood-brain barrier return to normal months after infection. In Covid-19 and other viruses, inflammatory biomarkers remain elevated beyond their optimal time window (the acute phase of infection). And that’s not the only anomaly.

In 2024, researchers published a cadre of studies showing that people with Long Covid experience disruptions of the blood-brain barrier. Using dynamic contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging, a large cohort of researchers from Ireland led by Matthew Campbell demonstrated blood-brain barrier disruption in people with Long Covid-associated brain fog. Study participants experienced problems in their blood coagulation system and, at the same time, damage in their immune response to fighting the virus.

More recently, a group of Spanish and Chilean researchers conducted a review of studies examining the blood-brain barrier, inflammatory cytokines, and cognition in Covid-19. Published in January 2026, their review documents cognitive impairment in Covid-19 patients from the acute to post-acute infection phases. The origin of the impairment was inflammation in the blood, which compromised the integrity of the blood-brain barrier. This increased blood vessel permeability causes proteins to leak from neurons and glial cells.

Strikingly, persistent blood-brain barrier disruption happens only in people with cognitive impairment and is associated with systemic inflammation. The “leaky” cerebral blood vessels explain some of the vascular issues that occur in Long Covid and other viruses. What’s more, some scientists believe a similar vascular dynamic occurs in chronic Lyme disease and its attendant co-infections.

The Gut-Blood-Brain Barrier

If hearing about the strong barriers, tight junctions, and leakiness in the brain sounds familiar, it’s because the same pattern also occurs in the gut and is known as “leaky gut syndrome.”

Leaky gut (also called intestinal permeability) refers to enterocytes, epithelial cells that line your digestive tract. Enterocytes’ primary function is to exchange nutrients with the intestine and the bloodstream. As with the blood-brain barrier, this exchange is a tightrope walk of sorts: The intestinal lining needs to be open to nutrients, yet impermeable to destructive pathogens.

When the normally tight junctions between enterocytes open up, pathogens leak into the gut lumen or space. The toxic leakage ignites an inflammatory response, releasing inflammatory cytokines into the gut space. Chronic exposure to these molecules causes inflammation in the gut to pass into the bloodstream.

(Want to know more about the gut barrier and leaky gut? Check out this piece.)

SARS-CoV-2 profoundly disrupts the gut. The mere presence of spike proteins (such as those found in Covid-19, MERS, HIV, hepatitis, Ebola, influenza, measles, mumps, and RSV) can induce inflammatory profiles in human gut cells.

Disruptions in the junctions between gut cells allows inflammatory molecules to cross into the blood, amplify inflammation, and eventually infiltrate the blood-brain barrier and impact the brain. Studies of people with Long Covid have shown imbalances in the gut microbiome, injury to the junctions of the epithelial lining, and evidence of microbes passing through the intestinal lining into the bloodstream.

This is why gastrointestinal distress—including nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea—was the presenting symptom for many people with acute Covid, often before or independently of any respiratory issues. Moreover, continued gut disturbance is a feature of Long Covid and chronic viral illnesses.

Our Immune System Is Everything, Everywhere, All The Time

Modern medicine historically represented the immune system as a self-contained entity composed of several parts:

bone marrow

the thymus

lymph nodes

the adenoids, tonsils, and spleen

lymph tissue, including the Peyer’s patches (lymphoid tissue in the small intestine)

barriers such as the skin, the lining of the gut, respiratory, and reproductive tracts immune cells (including T, B, and natural killer cells)

chemicals (antibodies, blood proteins, and cytokines)

(I used to love the Peyer’s patches, which reminded me of edamame.)

But this model is massively outdated. In 2012, I began to teach formally in workshops and at conferences about the extensive crosstalk between the immune system, gut, and autonomic nervous system.

We now know that the immune system is embedded in the gut and in the nervous system, and vice versa. We have what’s called a neuroimmune system. This intelligent ecosystem helps explain why viral stress to the gut and immune system impact cognition.

In 2024, scientists discovered a master regulator of inflammation in the brainstem. Neurons here act like a dimmer switch, dialing inflammation up or down in response to injury. These neuroimmune cells receive signals from the vagus nerve, a major communication pathway between the body and the brain.

The reciprocal link between the nervous and immune systems helps to explain why people with a history of childhood abuse, assault, or PTSD are more likely to develop persistent immune symptoms and long Covid after a COVID-19 infection. This correlation occurs independently of PTSD symptoms.

Scientists believe that Long Covid is a multi-system condition that arises from intersecting body systems, including the gut, the immune system, and the nervous system.

To my mind, the emblem of Long Covid and other viral illnesses is a loss of integrity in critical barriers: the intestinal lining, blood-brain barrier, and cerebral blood vessels. Barrier disruption allows microbes to travel outside their home territories. These breaches raise inflammation in multiple systems simultaneously. This leads to neuroinflammation, or what we understand as brain fog and deficits in memory, attention, concentration, motivation, and executive functioning.

Powerful Tools to Boost Cognition in Long Covid + Other Illnesses

My first book, Yoga for Emotional Balance, approached the nervous system as the gateway to healing anxiety and depression, and featured restorative yoga and breathing exercises as a way of recalibrating the mind, brain, and body.

Researchers are testing vagus nerve stimulation as a means of downregulating an over-activated immune response. And yet, the key insights in the studies above point to a more nuanced approach. Inflammation, gut distress, and nervous system alarm are not inherently negative. For instance, we experience inflammation when we eat or exercise or feel afraid.

It’s the balance between pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory capacities that matters. As someone who contends with Long Covid, I’ve found that restorative yoga, breathing exercises, connective tissue self-bodywork, and cold water immersion therapy work wonders.

Restorative yoga calms the immune and nervous systems, also known as downregulation. Breathing exercises can calm or slightly excite these systems—as can connective tissue work.

Cold water immersion is one of the secret go-to practices that people with Long Covid often turn to for a boost in cognitive function, mood, and motivation. It’s also one of my favorite ways to add small amounts of stress (known as eustress) to the immune and nervous systems.

For a sample of a guided restorative posture, visit this video.

For a sample of a guided connective tissue practice, try this one.

If you’d like to try cold immersion, I recommend beginning with 20 seconds of cold water at the end of your shower. Increase the time slowly, and observe how your body reacts. It took me a few months to increase to 30 seconds; if I did so too early, my body had a hard time re-warming.

These days, I practice cold immersion year-round in Boston harbor. The measured dose of eustress boosts my cognitive functioning considerably. Doing it outside couples cold immersion with my daily light-viewing practice and time in nature.

A key point: I do cold immersion in the morning so the cortisol spike happens early. This really helps decrease any evening cortisol spikes I have. And when I do this outside, it also allows me to engage in my daily light-viewing practice at the same time.

If you or someone you care about is contending with the cognitive issues that come with Long Covid, hepatitis, HIV, Epstein Barr, CFS/ME, chronic Lyme, I hope this helps you feel that you are not alone. I hope it validates your experience and, just as importantly, points you in the direction of tools to manage the brain fog, memory loss, attention deficits, and executive function issues, and other very real cognitive effects.

Together, we are driving the renewed research efforts and group sourced therapeutic interventions that make a difference in the quality of our lives.

Hi Readers! In my other life, I teach on the science, psychology, and social context of integrative medicine. If the topic of chronic immune and autoimmune illnesses interests you, I’m offering an all-day 6-hour training on Saturday, May 30. We’ll review the systems in the mind, brain, and body involved in chronic illness, including the immune, autonomic, and enteric (gut) nervous systems. We’ll strategize ways to boost cognitive function, stress resilience, and immune balance. Can’t join live? You can watch via the replay. For more information, visit the course page.

LEARN MORE + REGISTER

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Sources:

Over 14 million people have Long Covid: About 400 Million People Worldwide Have Had Long Covid, Researchers Say—The New York Times. (n.d.). Retrieved May 26, 2026, from https://www.nytimes.com/2024/08/09/health/long-covid-world.html See also: Hou, Y., Gu, T., Ni, Z., Shi, X., Ranney, M. L., & Mukherjee, B. (2025). Global Prevalence of Long COVID, Its Subtypes, and Risk Factors: An Updated Systematic Review and Meta-analysis. Open forum infectious diseases, 12(9), ofaf533. https://doi.org/10.1093/ofid/ofaf533

And close to 170 million people have Chronic Fatigue Syndrome/Myalgic: Vardaman, M., & Gilmour, S. (2025). Letter: Time to correct the record on the global burden of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). Journal of translational medicine, 23(1), 331. https://doi.org/10.1186/s12967-025-06281-0

A large-scale review published in March of 2026 examined a whopping 931: Nuber-Champier, A., Bréville, G., Lalive, P. H., Assal, F., & Péron, J. A. (2026). Immune-cognitive relationships across viral infections: A transnosological systematic review. Neuroscience and biobehavioral reviews, 184,106588. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.neubiorev.2026.106588

Using dynamic contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging, Matthew Campbell: Greene, C., Connolly, R., Brennan, D., Laffan, A., O’Keeffe, E., Zaporojan, L., O’Callaghan, J., Thomson, B., Connolly, E., Argue, R., Meaney, J. F. M., Martin-Loeches, I., Long, A., Cheallaigh, C. N., Conlon, N., Doherty, C. P., & Campbell, M. (2024). Blood–brain barrier disruption and sustained systemic inflammation in individuals with long COVID-associated cognitive impairment. Nature Neuroscience, 27(3), 421–432. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41593-024-01576-9

A study led by Helena Radbruch at Charité- Berlin University: Radke, J., Meinhardt, J., Aschman, T., Chua, R. L., Farztdinov, V., Lukassen, S., Ten, F. W., Friebel, E., Ishaque, N., Franz, J., Huhle, V. H., Mothes, R., Peters, K., Thomas, C., Schneeberger, S., Schumann, E., Kawelke, L., Jünger, J., Horst, V., Streit, S., … Radbruch, H. (2024). Proteomic and transcriptomic profiling of brainstem, cerebellum and olfactory tissues in early- and late-phase COVID-19. Nature neuroscience, 27(3), 409–420. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41593-024-01573-y

A group of Spanish and Chilean researchers conducted a review of studies that examined the blood-brain barrier, inflammatory cytokines, and cognition: Barajas, A., Riquelme-Alacid, G., Vera-Montecinos, A., & Ramos, B. (2026). Cognition, Cytokines, Blood-Brain Barrier, and Beyond in COVID-19: A Narrative Review. International journal of molecular sciences, 27(1), 546. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms27010546

Disruptions in the junctions between gut cells allows inflammatory molecules to cross into the blood: Leclerc, L., Poudrier, J., Power, C., Lam, G. Y., & Falcone, E. L. (2026). Intestinal barrier compromise, viral persistence, and immune dysregulation converge on neurological sequelae in Long COVID. Frontiers in aging neuroscience, 17, 1744415. https://doi.org/10.3389/fnagi.2025.1744415 See also: Nascimento, R. R., Aquino, C. C., Sousa, J. K., Gadelha, K. L., Cajado, A. G., Schiebel, C. S., Dooley, S. A., Sousa, P. A., Rocha, J. A., Medeiros, J. R., Magalhães, P. C., Maria-Ferreira, D., Gois, M. B., C P Lima-Junior, R., V T Wong, D., Lima, A. M., Engevik, A. C., Nicolau, L. D., & Vale, M. L. (2024). SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein triggers gut impairment since mucosal barrier to innermost layers: From basic science to clinical relevance. Mucosal immunology, 17(4), 565–583. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.mucimm.2024.03.009

Spike proteins alone (such as those found in Covid-19, MERS, HIV, hepatitis, Ebola: Nascimento, R. R., Aquino, C. C., Sousa, J. K., Gadelha, K. L., Cajado, A. G., Schiebel, C. S., Dooley, S. A., Sousa, P. A., Rocha, J. A., Medeiros, J. R., Magalhães, P. C., Maria-Ferreira, D., Gois, M. B., C P Lima-Junior, R., V T Wong, D., Lima, A. M., Engevik, A. C., Nicolau, L. D., & Vale, M. L. (2024). SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein triggers gut impairment since mucosal barrier to innermost layers: From basic science to clinical relevance. Mucosal immunology, 17(4), 565–583. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.mucimm.2024.03.009

Studies of people with Long Covid have shown imbalances in the gut microbiome, injury to the junctions: Giron, L. B., Peluso, M. J., Ding, J., Kenny, G., Zilberstein, N. F., Koshy, J., Hong, K. Y., Rasmussen, H., Miller, G. E., Bishehsari, F., Balk, R. A., Moy, J. N., Hoh, R., Lu, S., Goldman, A. R., Tang, H. Y., Yee, B. C., Chenna, A., Winslow, J. W., Petropoulos, C. J., … Abdel-Mohsen, M. (2022). Markers of fungal translocation are elevated during post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 and induce NF-κB signaling. JCI insight, 7(18), e164813. https://doi.org/10.1172/jci.insight.164813

Moreover, continued gut disturbance is a feature of Long Covid and chronic viral: King, L. R. (2024). Gastrointestinal manifestations of long COVID. Life Sciences, 357, 123100. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.lfs.2024.123100

In 2024, scientists discovered a master regulator of inflammation: Jin, H., Li, M., Jeong, E., Castro-Martinez, F., & Zuker, C. S. (2024). A body–brain circuit that regulates body inflammatory responses. Nature, 630(8017), 695–703. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-024-07469-y

The reciprocal link between the nervous and immune systems helps to explain why people with a history: Hendrickson, R. C., Cheah, C. S., Tai, M. L., Pagulayan, K. F., Liang, K. J., McCall, C. A., Schindler, A. G., Hart, K. L., Rosser, A. F., & Oakley, J. C. (2025). Impact of Prior History of Traumatic Stress on Autonomic and Multi-System Symptoms Following COVID-19 Infection. Chronic Stress, 9, 24705470251407210. https://doi.org/10.1177/24705470251407210 See also: Hurk, A. W. V. V. D., Ujvari, C., Greenspan, N., Malaspina, D., Jimenez, X. F., & Walsh-Messinger, J. (2022). Childhood Trauma Exposure Increases Long COVID Risk (p. 2022.02.18.22271191). medRxiv. https://doi.org/10.1101/2022.02.18.22271191

Scientists believe that Long Covid is a multi-system condition that arises: Leclerc, L., Poudrier, J., Power, C., Lam, G. Y., & Falcone, E. L. (2026). Intestinal barrier compromise, viral persistence, and immune dysregulation converge on neurological sequelae in Long COVID. Frontiers in aging neuroscience, 17, 1744415. https://doi.org/10.3389/fnagi.2025.1744415