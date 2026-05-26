Bodies of Knowledge

Bodies of Knowledge

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Patricia Burke's avatar
Patricia Burke
35m

Thank you Bo. I hope researchers and patients will also look at the research regarding the effects of radio frequency radiation on the blood brain barrier, because symptoms may dramatically decrease in an electro-sanitized environment

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Yoga Musings and Satyagraha's avatar
Yoga Musings and Satyagraha
1h

Thank you for this Bo! Your research, generosity of information, and clear explanations are always so profoundly helpful in keeping me engaged and curious, right through to the end. I appreciate your work!

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