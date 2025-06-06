Summary: Three people (Adriana Smith, Andry José Hernández Romero, and Mahmoud Khalil) are currently being detained or denied bodily autonomy by the U.S. government. Their cases show how the Trump administration is dismantling habeas corpus, targeting body sovereignty, and violating the constitutional and embodied rights of residents. Here’s how we got here, and what it means for all of us.

Adriana Smith, a 30-year-old nurse and mother, lies in a forced limbo in a hospital room in Atlanta, Georgia. Adriana is brain-dead. Without her family’s consent, she has been connected to life support for more than 90 days. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, Georgia banned nearly all abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present.

Andry José Hernández Romero, a 31-year-old makeup artist, hairdresser, and theater lover from Venezuela, crossed the southern border of the U.S. last August to attend a scheduled asylum hearing in San Diego. Despite his assertions that he was gay and fleeing persecution in Venezuela, U.S. immigration decided that Hernández was part of the Tren De Aragua gang. After detaining him for six months, they placed him on one of the three infamous deportation flights to El Salvador, where he was incarcerated in the maximum security prison known as CECOT.

Mahmoud Khalil, a graduate student at Columbia University, entered his apartment complex on March 8 to find the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) waiting. DHS illegally arrested and detained Mr. Khalil, an Algerian citizen who is in the U.S. legally and married to a U.S. citizen, in direct retaliation for his advocacy of Palestinian rights. He is now being held in the LaSalle Detention Center, a for-profit detention center in Jena, Louisiana. There are no charges against him.

On the surface, these three cases relate to different laws: Adriana’s to abortion law, Andry’s to the Alien Enemies Act, and Khalil’s to the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Though they appear unrelated, these three stories are bound by a common thread: the right to bodily autonomy—safeguarded, at least in theory, by the legal principle of habeas corpus.

And the U.S. administration is openly challenging this right.

This column covers what habeas corpus is, how it relates to the science and direct experience of embodiment, and why we’re hearing more about it now.

Adriana Smith and her young son. Photo: Adriana’s GoFundMe Page.

Habeas Corpus and the Body Politic

The term habeas corpus derives from the Latin habere, “to have or hold” and corpus, or body. It means, “You have the body.”

The term was first codified into law over 800 years ago in Britain. King John signed it into law in the 39th clause of the Magna Carta in 1215.

“No man shall be arrested or imprisoned,” the law stated, “…except by the lawful judgment of his peers and by the law of the land.” (Note that the word “lawful” is doing some heavy lifting here.)

In the U.S., James Madison argued in 1789 for the adoption of the Bill of Rights, which included habeas corpus.

In 1830, Chief Justice John Marshall emphasized that the “great object” of the writ of habeas corpus is to liberate individuals who may be imprisoned without due cause.

Habeas corpus is the foundation of due process, a principle enshrined in the U.S. constitution that the government shall not “deprive any person of life, liberty, or property without due process of law.”

The writ of habeas corpus ensures that no person can be held by the government without the right to challenge their detention before a judge.

Habeas corpus protects all U.S. residents, citizen and non-citizen alike, against the following abuses:

unlawful detention without charges

imprisonment without a fair hearing

detention on unlawful or discriminatory grounds

unlawful removal or transfer

government abuse of wartime or national security powers

Article 1 of the Constitution, which outlines the powers of Congress, stipulates that habeas corpus can be suspended only when required for public safety in the case of rebellion or invasion. You’ll note that the language of “invasion” mirrors that of the Alien Enemies Act. The Trump administration invoked the Act this year on the grounds that the Tren De Aragua gang was “invading” the U.S.

The writ of habeas corpus has been suspended four times in the United States. The first instance occurred in 1861 during the Civil War. The second was in 1905 in the Philippines when the country was a U.S. territory and there was a rebellion against the American military. (A note here: The Philippines fell under Japanese occupation during World War II, and gained its independence from Japan and the U.S. on July 4, 1946. This tells us that habeas corpus can also be a tool of occupation—more about that in a moment.)

The third suspension of the writ occurred during Reconstruction in order to stop violence by the Ku Klux Klan. The most recent instance happened in 1941 in Hawaii, after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The writ encompasses the legal demand that the state must account for any person it detains. The state must specify in court its legitimate reasons for detaining individuals—or, if it cannot do so, it must release them.

The writ requires the government to prevent the abduction, forced removal, and unlawful incarceration of anyone who lives in the U.S.

But habeas corpus is not just a legal concept.

At its core, it reflects a deeper truth: the body is not a vessel that the state can detain, control, or release. It is a living, breathing, sensing entity, and its autonomy is foundational to human dignity.

In its fullest and most embodied sense, habeas corpus signifies the importance of supporting body ownership, one of our five primary inner senses and a key element of embodiment.

Habeas Corpus, Embodiment, and Body Ownership

Body ownership refers to the perception that our bodies—and their parts, sensations, and experiences—belong to us. It also includes body sovereignty, the capacity to make decisions about what happens to our own bodies.

Here, the term “ownership” doesn’t signify property or possession, but rather the feeling of me-ness or mine-ness that distinguishes our bodies from objects and other people.

Body ownership is not a luxury; it is a biological, psychological, and social imperative.

One of the signature functions of this special sense is to determine the moment-to-moment boundaries that exist between us, others, and the world around us.

Body ownership is critical to our survival. All living beings need to differentiate between what constitutes our bodies and what does not. This self-other boundary enables us to interact with objects, other people, and the environment while ensuring our safety and survival.

On a practical level, body ownership helps you differentiate between a scorpion crawling up your arm and your own hand brushing your skin. It puts you on notice when someone draws too close on a crowded subway platform or at a music concert. It allows you to pick up a book, handle a device, or hold someone else’s hand, and navigate the world while staying grounded in a healthy sense of you.

(For an introduction to what body ownership is and why it matters, see this article.)

Emerging research in the field of body ownership shows that body ownership plays an essential role in health and well-being.

In fact, this sense is often compromised in emotional illnesses such as posttraumatic stress disorder or PTSD (including its dissociative subtype), eating disorders, and depersonalization and derealization disorder or DPDR. (Nearly 75% of us will experience symptoms of DPDR at some point in our lives; for more about this condition, check out this piece.)

This is just one of the many avenues of research (alongside epistemic and ancestral knowledge) which indicate that our bodies are not just personal but social and political, too.

The research and wisdom traditions verify what we already know to be true: that dominant cultural groups attack the senses of embodiment (and use forced disembodiment) to acquire and maintain power over others for their own social, political, and financial gain.

(For an example of how this works with our sense of proprioception, check out this article.)

Before we look at what lies ahead for habeas corpus in the U.S., let’s take a quick look into its fraught history.

Habeas Corpus, Body Ownership, and Social Equity

Even a cursory look at the history of habeas corpus in the U.S. reveals the gap between legal principle and lived experience.

Most of us can readily identify cases in which the U.S. did not extend habeas corpus to all its people equally.

The U.S. codified its unequal application of habeas corpus through three enduring systems of domination:

Enslavement, Jim Crow laws, and systemic anti-Black racism

the genocide of First Nations people, theft of Native land, their forced removal to reservations, the abduction and detention and abuse of their children in boarding schools, and legal violations of Native sovereignty

immigration laws that prevented the flow of certain groups into the U.S. or sanctioned their forced removal and/or internment

Enslavement itself is a direct violation of the writ of habeas corpus, a denial of bodily ownership, sovereignty, and agency.

On an institutional level, the Fugitive Slave Acts of 1793 and 1850 warped the writ of habeas corpus; they enabled owners of enslaved persons (or their agents) to seize alleged fugitives and bring them before a federal or state judge to obtain permission to send that person into enslavement. In this perverse reversal, habeas corpus was not used to protect liberty—but to reinforce bondage.

In the early 1700s, “slave patrols” were created in the Carolinas to establish a system of terror, contain uprisings, and pursue, apprehend, and return enslaved people to their “owners.” They used excessive force to control bodies and produce desired behavior.

During the Reconstruction period that followed the Civil War and the passage of the 13th Amendment, slave patrols were replaced by militia-style groups, which in turn were the origins of the brutal U.S. policing system we have today.

And mass incarceration, the newest from of enslavement, acts as a means of detainment (and enslavement through prison labor) of disproportionate numbers of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.

The same logic undergirds today’s police surveillance, militarized raids, and disproportionate detentions of Black and Brown communities.

The history isn’t behind us; it’s the blueprint for the present. Today’s policies echo yesterday’s oppressions, targeting the body and its senses using legal and extralegal means.

What’s Coming for Our Bodies And Our Rights

Under Trump, the state has launched a sustained attack on both the writ of habeas corpus and the right to body ownership. Its actions signal a coordinated erosion of civil and constitutional protections.

Invoked the 1798 Alien and Enemies Act to justify mass detentions and deportations to CECOT, the maximum security prison in El Salvador

Locked up protesters for their protected speech, and argued that they must remain in jail for years before seeing a federal judge

Deported people in violation of court orders and without hearings , notice, or access to legal counsel

Forced a pregnant nurse and mother on life-support to remain alive against the wishes of her family in order to give birth to her baby

Denied these individuals the right to challenge their detention

These are not isolated abuses. They form a pattern. They offer a preview of actions that a suspension of habeas corpus would accelerate.

The administration isn’t just violating individual rights. It is asserting executive supremacy over the judiciary and the legislative branches, and making the very architecture of constitutional balance more precarious.

And now, the administration has voiced its intent to undermine the writ entirely.

Stephen Miller, one of Trump’s top aides, announced publicly on May 9 that the administration was “actively looking at” suspending habeas corpus—depending, he said, on “whether the courts do the right thing or not.”

Miller has likened court rulings against the administration to a “judicial coup.” He and other Trump administration officials are clearly stating that they believe the judicial branch of U.S. government is interfering with their ability to enforce immigration laws.

Beginning in February, Trump personally attacked judges in several public statements. Between October and March, 80 judges reported threats. After his February tirades, the number doubled in just six weeks. On Memorial Day, he called judges who ruled against him 'monsters who want our country to go to hell.

In mid-April, federal prosecutors arrested Judge Hannah Dugan of the Milwaukee Circuit Court, alleging that she had interfered with their arrest of Eduardo Flores Ruiz, an undocumented immigrant.

On Memorial Day, Trump loosed another rant, calling judges who ruled against him “monsters who want our country to go to hell.”

Miller’s comments echo ongoing attempts by the Trump administration to use the current state of illegal border crossings to claim that the U.S. is under invasion.

And that’s not all.

Meanwhile, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is not waiting for the formal suspension. It is already operating with impunity

Over the weekend of June 1, senior U.S. immigration officials instructed immigration officers to “turn the creative knob up to 11” on immigration enforcement.

According to internal agency emails viewed by The Guardian, officers have been told to interview and potentially arrest people they call collaterals. The term refers to additional people such as family members, coworkers, or bystanders attempting to prevent the arrests.

“If you’d like to run something up or if we can help give a push somewhere, please reach out,” stated Francisco Madrigal, a longtime senior ICE official.

“If it involves handcuffs on wrists,” Madrigal added, “it’s probably worth pursuing.”

Republican Senator Thom Tillis, of North Carolina said he could envision “unintended consequences or some U.S. citizens getting swept up” if the Trump administration should suspend habeas corpus without the requisite amount of care. “They’ve got to be pitch perfect on that one if they execute,” said Tillis. “No room for error.”

But error is the goal, and forced disembodiment the strategy.

The System Depends On Us for Maintenance

This administration’s methods weave together anti-immigration sentiment with systemic racism.

Adriana Smith lies in a hospital in Georgia, 24 weeks pregnant. Her mother April brings Adriana’s young son to visit; he believes that his mother is “sleeping.”

Adriana’s case highlights the multiple forms of systemic racism that the U.S. wields toward Black women, including medical racism. Adriana sought treatment for severe headaches nine weeks into her pregnancy. Despite her expertise as a healthcare professional, medical staff dismissed her concerns without performing a single diagnostic test.

Furthermore, Georgia’s rate of maternal mortality is nearly twice the national rate—which is, in turn, greater in the U.S. than in all high-income countries.

Andry José Hernández Romero remains in a different sort of limbo. On May 27, one day prior to a scheduled court hearing, Immigration Judge Paula Dixon granted the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s motion to dismiss Hernández Romero’s asylum proceedings. No one has heard from him in over 82 days.

You can sign Human Rights Campaign’s petition for the release of Andry José Hernández Romero and Kilmar Abrego Garcia here.

Mahmoud Khalil is still being held illegally at the LaSalle Detention Center in Jena, Louisiana. On June 5, Mahmoud’s legal team submitted a brief and dozens of declarations and expert reports to the New Jersey federal court overseeing Mahmoud’s case, outlining the “irreparable harm” he and others will continue to suffer from detention. This week, Mahmoud was finally allowed to hold his one-month-old infant son for the first time, thanks to a federal judge who blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to keep the two separated by a Plexiglass barrier.

Mahmoud has not been charged with a crime.

You can sign the ACLU’s petition for Mahmoud’s release here.

The U.S. administration is betting on the disembodiment—the fear, numbness, distance, and disconnect—of its residents.

We have it in us to disappoint them.

What’s more, the body is not just a site of control; it is also the nexus of our resistance.

Mass protests are scheduled for June 14, 2025. You can view a map of the scheduled protests here.

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Sources:

Adriana Smith, a 30-year-old nurse and mother, lies in a forced limbo in a hospital room: ARC-Southeast. (2025, May 21). ARC-Southeast: Outrage and Heartbreak for the Dehumanization of Adriana Smith [Statement]. ARC Southeast. https://arc-southeast.org/2025/05/21/adriana-smith/

Andry José Hernández Romero, a 31-year-old makeup artist, hairdresser: ‘He is not a gang member’: Outrage as US deports makeup artist to El Salvador prison for crown tattoos | US immigration | The Guardian. (n.d.). Retrieved June 4, 2025, from https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/apr/01/its-a-tradition-outrage-in-venezuela-as-us-deports-makeup-artist-for-religious-tattoos

Mahmoud Khalil, a graduate student at Columbia University, entered his apartment: Mahmoud Khalil’s Lawsuit Can Move Forward in Federal Court, Judge Finds. (n.d.). American Civil Liberties Union. Retrieved June 4, 2025, from https://www.aclu.org/press-releases/mahmoud-khalil-jurisdiction-ina

The term was first codified not law in Britain in 1215 in the 39th clause: Habeas corpus. (n.d.). LII / Legal Information Institute. Retrieved April 16, 2025, from https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/habeas_corpus

In the U.S., James Madison argued in 1789 for the adoption of the: Habeas corpus | Wex | US Law | LII / Legal Information Institute. (n.d.). Retrieved June 4, 2025, from https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/habeas_corpus

In the U.S., the writ of habeas corpus applies to citizens and non-citizens: Writ of Habeas Corpus. (n.d.). The Free Speech Center. Retrieved June 4, 2025, from https://firstamendment.mtsu.edu/article/writ-of-habeas-corpus/

Habeas corpus protects all U.S. residents against unlawful detention: What is Habeas Corpus? Why Does It Matter? | ACLU of North Dakota | We work in communities, legislatures and courts to preserve your rights and liberties. (2025, June 2). https://www.aclu.org/news/immigrants-rights/what-is-habeas-corpus-why-does-it-matter

Article 1 of the Constitution, which outlines the powers of Congress, stipulates that habeas corpus: Habeas corpus | Wex | US Law | LII / Legal Information Institute. (n.d.). Retrieved June 4, 2025, from https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/habeas_corpus

The writ of habeas corpus has been suspended four times: Kinnard, -Meg, Kinnard, A. P. M., & Press, A. (2025, May 20). What is habeas corpus, and what has the Trump administration said about suspending it? PBS News. https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/what-is-habeas-corpus-and-what-has-the-trump-administration-said-about-suspending-it

The Philippines fell under Japanese occupation during World War II: July 4, 1946: The Philippines Gained Independence from the United States. (2021, July 2). The National WWII Museum | New Orleans. https://www.nationalww2museum.org/war/articles/july-4-1946-philippines-independence

This sense is often compromised in emotional illnesses such as posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD): Laricchiuta, D., Garofalo, C., & Mazzeschi, C. (2023). Trauma-related disorders and the bodily self: Current perspectives and future directions. Frontiers in Psychology, 14, 1166127. https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2023.1166127 See also: Machorrinho, J., Veiga, G., Santos, G., & Marmeleira, J. (2021, June). Body ownership of women with and without history of intimate partner violence [Lecture]. Encontro Ciência. https://doi.org/10.13140/RG.2.2.36072.19206 See also: Rabellino, D., Burin, D., Harricharan, S., Lloyd, C., Frewen, P. A., McKinnon, M. C., & Lanius, R. A. (2018). Altered Sense of Body Ownership and Agency in Posttraumatic Stress Disorder and Its Dissociative Subtype: A Rubber Hand Illusion Study. Frontiers in human neuroscience, 12, 163. https://doi.org/10.3389/fnhum.2018.00163

eating disorders: Preston, C., & Ehrsson, H. H. (2014). Illusory changes in body size modulate body satisfaction in a way that is related to non-clinical eating disorder psychopathology. PloS One, 9(1), e85773. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0085773. See also: Preston, C., & Ehrsson, H. H. (2016). Illusory Obesity Triggers Body Dissatisfaction Responses in the Insula and Anterior Cingulate Cortex. Cerebral cortex (New York, N.Y. : 1991), 26(12), 4450–4460. https://doi.org/10.1093/cercor/bhw313. See also: Preston, C., & Ehrsson, H. H. (2018). Implicit and explicit changes in body satisfaction evoked by body size illusions: Implications for eating disorder vulnerability in women. PloS one, 13(6), e0199426. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0199426 See also: Brizzi, G., Sansoni, M., Di Lernia, D., Frisone, F., Tuena, C., & Riva, G. (2023). The multisensory mind: A systematic review of multisensory integration processing in Anorexia and Bulimia Nervosa. Journal of Eating Disorders, 11(1), 204. https://doi.org/10.1186/s40337-023-00930-9 See also: Eshkevari, E., Rieger, E., Longo, M. R., Haggard, P., & Treasure, J. (2012). Increased plasticity of the bodily self in eating disorders. Psychological Medicine, 42(4), 819–828. https://doi.org/10.1017/S0033291711002091

depersonalization and derealization disorder (DPDR): Ciaunica, A., Roepstorff, A., Fotopoulou, A. K., & Petreca, B. (2021). Whatever Next and Close to My Self-The Transparent Senses and the "Second Skin": Implications for the Case of Depersonalization. Frontiers in psychology, 12, 613587. https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2021.613587 See also: Sierra, M., & David, A. S. (2011). Depersonalization: A selective impairment of self-awareness. Consciousness and Cognition, 20(1), 99–108. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.concog.2010.10.018 See also: Ciaunica, A., Charlton, J., & Farmer, H. (2021). When the window cracks: Transparency and the fractured self in depersonalisation. Phenomenology and the Cognitive Sciences, 20(1), 1–19. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11097-020-09677-z

This self-other boundary enables us to interact with objects: Chancel, M., Ehrsson, H. H., & Ma, W. J. (2022). Uncertainty-based inference of a common cause for body ownership. eLife, 11, e77221. https://doi.org/10.7554/eLife.77221

The Fugitive Slave Acts of 1793 and 1850 warped the writ of habeas corpus: Paul Finkelman, The Kidnapping of John Davis and the Adoption of the Fugitive Slave Law of 1793, 56 J.S. Hist. 397, 420 (1990). In: The Myth of the Great Writ | Texas Law Review. (n.d.). Retrieved June 5, 2025, from https://texaslawreview.org/the-myth-of-the-great-writ/

In the early 1700s, “slave patrols” were created in the Carolinas to establish: The Origins of Modern Day Policing. (n.d.). Retrieved June 6, 2025, from https://naacp.org/find-resources/history-explained/origins-modern-day-policing

And mass incarceration, the subsequent form of enslavement: Alexander, M. (2010). The new Jim Crow: Mass incarceration in the age of colorblindness. The New Press.

In recent weeks, three federal judges have rejected arguments: Holpuch, A. (2025, May 20). What Is Habeas Corpus, the Basic Right That Trump Officials Are Talking About Suspending? The New York Times. https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/20/us/politics/what-is-habeas-corpus-trump-kristi-noem.html

So far, the Trump administration has done the following: What is Habeas Corpus? Why Does It Matter? | ACLU of North Dakota | We work in communities, legislatures and courts to preserve your rights and liberties. (2025, June 2). https://www.aclu.org/news/immigrants-rights/what-is-habeas-corpus-why-does-it-matter

And on May 9, Stephen Miller, one of Trump’s top aides, announced publicly: Sneed, K. C., Samantha Waldenberg, Tierney. (2025, May 9). Trump involved in discussions over suspending habeas corpus, sources say | CNN Politics. CNN. https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/09/politics/miller-habeas-corpus-immigrant-judge

Trump administration officials have made it clear that they believe the judicial branch: Greenhouse, S. (2025, June 4). Trump keeps being overruled by judges. And his temper tantrums won’t stop that. The Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/jun/04/trump-judges-law

In the five months leading up to March 1, 80 judges received threats: Greenhouse, S. (2025, June 4). Trump keeps being overruled by judges. And his temper tantrums won’t stop that. The Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/jun/04/trump-judges-law

In mid-April, federal prosecutors arrested Judge Hannah Dugan: Video shows Judge Hannah Dugan with federal agents in moment leading to her arrest. (2025, June 2). The Independent. https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics/judge-hannah-dugan-video-ice-arrrest-b2762081.html

On Memorial Day, Trump loosed another rant, calling judges who ruled: https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-attacks-judges-all-caps-memorial-day-message-monsters-2077023

Over the weekend of June 1, senior U.S. immigration officials instructed immigration: Olivares, J. (2025, June 4). US immigration officers ordered to arrest more people even without warrants. The Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jun/04/immigration-officials-increased-detentions-collateral-arrests

Republican Senator Thom Tillis, of North Carolina said he could envision: Brown, B., Doyle, K., & Sampson, P. (n.d.). Trump administration highlights and news: May 12, 2025. AP News. Retrieved June 5, 2025, from https://apnews.com/live/donald-trump-news-updates-5-12-2025

Longtime senior ICE official Francisco Madrigal stated: Olivares, J. (2025, June 4). US immigration officers ordered to arrest more people even without warrants. The Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jun/04/immigration-officials-increased-detentions-collateral-arrests

Her mother April brings Adriana’s young son to visit: Mutcherson, K. (2025, May 24). Opinion | A Brain-Dead Woman Is Being Kept on Machines to Gestate a Fetus. It Was Inevitable. The New York Times. https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/24/opinion/georgia-abortion-brain-dead.html (Gift Article: https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/24/opinion/georgia-abortion-brain-dead.html?unlocked_article_code=1.MU8.L4A8.vjjNtnoK1g5I&smid=url-share) See also: Reed, S. (2025, May 15). A Mother Says Her Pregnant Daughter Is Being Kept Alive Due to an Abortion Ban—Even Though She’s Been Declared Brain Dead. Glamour. https://www.glamour.com/story/a-brain-dead-pregnant-woman-in-georgia-adriana-smith-is-being-kept-alive-due-to-abortion-ban

Adriana sought treatment for severe headaches: ARC-Southeast. (2025, May 21). ARC-Southeast: Outrage and Heartbreak for the Dehumanization of Adriana Smith [Statement]. ARC Southeast. https://arc-southeast.org/2025/05/21/adriana-smith/

The rate of pregnancy-related mortality is greater in the U.S. than in: Hernandez, N. D., Aina, A. D., Baker, L. J., Blake, S. C., Dunn Amore, A. B., Franklin, C. G., Henderson, Z. T., Kramer, M. R., Jackson, F. M., Mosley, E., Nunally, L., & Sylvester, S. (2023). Maternal health equity in Georgia: A Delphi consensus approach to definition and research priorities. BMC Public Health, 23(1), 596. https://doi.org/10.1186/s12889-023-15395-3

Immigration Judge Paula Dixon granted the Department of Homeland Security: Immdef. (2025, May 29). Judge Dismisses Andry José Hernández Romero’s Asylum Case Aiding the Government’s Attempts to Disappear Him. IMMDEF. https://www.immdef.org/blog/andryasylumcase52925

On June 5, Mahmoud’s legal team submitted a brief and dozens: Mahmoud Khalil Submits Extensive New Evidence Detailing Widespread Irreparable Harm from Rubio Determination and Continued Louisiana Detention. (n.d.). American Civil Liberties Union. Retrieved June 6, 2025, from https://www.aclu.org/press-releases/mahmoud-khalil-submits-extensive-new-evidence-detailing-widespread-irreparable-harm-from-continued-louisiana-detention

This week, Mahmoud was finally allowed to hold his one-month-old: Marcos, C. M. (2025, May 23). Mahmoud Khalil finally allowed to hold one-month-old son for the first time. The Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/may/22/mahmoud-khalil-son-contact