Bodies of Knowledge

Bodies of Knowledge

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Christine Lee's avatar
Christine Lee
5h

I was struck at the end by the idea of "vulnerabilities or anomalies in the vital barriers between the body, brain, and world around us." Could it be that people who's boundaries have been violated (especially as children) are more likely to have this physical manifestation? Seems to apply in my experience and with family/friends. Makes sense, each layer/kosha reflects all of the others. I will sit with this awhile. Thank you.

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