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John Scabies's avatar
John Scabies
Jul 13Edited

Yeah I don't know about this massive groundswell of Plattner defenders you seem to think exists. I haven't really seem anybody online defending him and pretty much every one of his defenders and endorsees immediately threw him under the bus except Bernie, who took an extra day

Obviously there's Moraff, I really hope he never works another political job or any job again, he really screwed over the party here

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