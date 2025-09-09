Bodies of Knowledge

Bodies of Knowledge

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Sarah Meredith's avatar
Sarah Meredith
Sep 10, 2025

I also had to stop to grieve and release my horror as I read this but I came back, nodding as I read, knowing “yes, yes, this is true.” You have done a courageous and important thing, to go beyond the term of genocide and describe what we know of it. Hamas may be destroying Israel with the erasure of the Palestinian people as the weapon. That we are living in this moment puts a certain pressure on us to bear witness. Thank you for using your precious life in this way. May the sharing of this burden bring you some manner of peace.

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Kath's avatar
Kath
Oct 6

printing to read with the time and weight this deserves. Thank you for your unwavering beam on Palestine <3

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