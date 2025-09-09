In early 2025, soon after giving birth to her tenth child, Dr. Alaa al-Najjar returned to work as an emergency room physician at Nasser Hospital in Gaza.

After Israel’s fourth military invasion, the hospital, located in the southern city of Khan Yunis, was suffering from a dire shortage of physicians. A pediatrician by training, Dr. Alaa was determined to treat the victims—most of them children—of Israel’s relentless bombing campaigns.

On May 23, 2025, the temperature was nearing that day’s high of 87F degrees as Dr. Alaa’s husband Hamdi, also a physician at the hospital, walked her to work. They embraced briefly, tenderly, before Hamdi returned home to make lunch for the children.

Their parting words would be the last they ever exchanged.

As Hamdi arrived home, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) struck twice in quick succession.

After the first strike, which did not detonate, Hamdi raced inside to get the children out. But the IDF launched a second missile, igniting a massive fireball explosion.

Hamdi’s brother, Ali Al-Najjar, heard the explosion and rushed to the home, arriving at the same time as the rescue team.

At Nasser Hospital, Dr. Alaa held the hands of others’ crying children, dressed their wounds, and soothed their parents’ worries.

Hours into her shift, she looked up to see Hamdi and her 11-year-old son Adam brought in on stretchers, layers of dust and blood covering their bodies. When the rescue workers entered the hospital carrying a series of tiny body bags, she was struck with horror.

The strike killed nine of Dr. Alaa’s ten children: Sidra, only 7 months old; Luqman, age 2; Sadeen, age 3; Rifan, 5 years; Raslan, 7 years; Jubran, 8; Eve, 9; Rakan, 10; and Yahya, the oldest at 12 years old.

Sources at the Nasser hospital who transferred the children’s bodies to the morgue said that several of her children's bodies were so severely burned that Dr. Alaa could not identify them.

Adam, 11, Sidran, 7 months, and Rifan, 5. Photo courtesy of the al-Najjar family.

A video by Al Jazeera depicts the rescue operation and Ali al-Najjar’s response. You can watch a beautiful video made by Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mosab Abu Toha portraying Dr. Alaa’s remembrances of her children here. Mosab’s images were created using AI, but the words are Dr. Alaa’s.)

Dr. Alaa continued to work at Nasser Hospital, suspended between the deaths of nine of her children and the struggles of her husband and only surviving child.

Hamdi suffered brain damage and multiple body fractures caused by shrapnel. He died of his injuries on June 1.

Adam survived the attack. In June, he was evacuated for treatment at Milan’s La Niguardia hospital along with several other seriously injured children. Dr. Alaa would join her son in Italy several days later.

“I am not strong,” Dr. Alaa told Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper. “Everyone says I am. They call me a hero because I keep going, but I want the right not to be strong.”

Adam, 11, recovering in Nasser Hospital.

The deliberate targeting of the al-Najjar family caused global outcry.

In a statement to The Guardian, The Israel Defense Forces claimed that their military aircraft “struck a number of suspects who were identified operating from a structure adjacent to IDF troops in the area of Khan Younis.” They would, they said, “investigate” whether civilians had died in the strikes.

But Dr. Graeme Groom, a British trauma surgeon working at Nasser Hospital who operated on Adam al-Najjar, disputed the IDF’s account. The father, Groom said, had no political or military connections and did not have a prominent social media presence.

Ali al-Najjar, the children’s uncle, said that there were no militants in the open area where the family home was located, and few places for combatants to hide. Several sources noted that there were no other injuries, indicating that Israel’s only target was the al-Najjar family.

Just four days after the strike, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that Israel, unapologetic and defiant, circulated misleading images and published reports that attempted to question the veracity of the incident.

Note to new readers: Every scientific or journalistic piece I write is extensively researched and, in the case of journalism, lists multiple sources for each fact. You can find those sources with links so you can explore them further below each column. (When possible, I include gift links when sources are kept behind a paywall), Today’s sources, for example, are here. This is my commitment to excellence in journalism and evidence-based science reporting in an era replete with misinformation and disinformation.

Israel’s Assault on Palestinian Healthcare

Marwan al-Hams, director of field hospitals at the Health Ministry in Gaza, told Le Monde that Israel’s targeting of the al-Najjar home was part of their larger pattern of targeting Palestinian medical professionals and Palestine’s healthcare system itself.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Israeli-occupied West Bank concurred, adding that the strike was an attempt to “break the will of those standing steadfast in Gaza.”

Healthcare workers are protected persons under international law.

Despite that protection, Israel has systematically targeted Palestinian healthcare facilities, aid workers and emergency vehicles, and healthcare workers in a contravention of international humanitarian law.

According to The Lancet, between October of 2023 and May of 2025, Israel initiated 720 documented attacks on healthcare targets. These included 125 health facilities, 34 hospitals, and 186 ambulances.

In October of 2024, the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights released a report accusing the Israeli military of the crime against humanity of extermination for its deliberate targeting of medical facilities and its killing of healthcare workers.

This is, of course, emblematic of a genocide.

In February of 2025, Physicians for Human Rights-Israel, an organization providing free healthcare to Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, released an investigative report.

In the report, they detailed the methods by which Israel has detained and tortured hundreds of Gazan physicians, and subjected them to starvation, sexual assault, refusal of medical care, and other human rights abuses. (You can learn more about this from Democracy Now! here.)

The investigation corroborated reports from 2024 by numerous media outlets, including The Guardian, The Independent, Haaretz, Al Jazeera, Democracy Now!, journals such as The British Medical Journal, and advocacy group such as the U.N.

In a separate investigation, CNN uncovered allegations of abuse at Israel’s notorious Sde Teiman detention center. Human rights violations, they found, included the amputation of prisoners’ limbs due to injuries sustained from constant handcuffing, medical procedures sometimes performed by underqualified medics, neglected wounds left to rot, and refusal of medical care for health conditions.

One of those physicians is Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya.

In October of 2024, the Israeli military used a drone to target and execute Dr. Abu Safiya’s 15-year-old son Ibrahim during a raid on the Kamal Adwan Hospital, at the time the last functioning hospital in northern Gaza.

Just one month later, the IDF struck the hospital again, wounding several, including Dr. Hussam.

They also bombed a home near the hospital, killing 17 members of the family of Dr. Hani Badran, one of the few remaining medical workers at Kamal Adwan. Survivors reported that those killed were primarily children, women, and elders.

A video by news outlet TNT World shows Dr. Hussam, who had just lost his own son, comforting Dr. Badran after delivering the news of the deaths to him.

Israel demanded that Dr. Hussam abandon his patients and leave Kamal Adwan hospital. But the Hippocratic oath he lived by would not let him do so.

The physician and director of Kamal Adwan hospital risked his life to keep his hospital operational as it was besieged by Israeli forces, battered by Israeli shells and drones, and targeted by Israeli snipers.

On December 27, Israeli military forces stormed Kamal Adwan hospital; they set it on fire, rendering it inoperable. Using a loudspeaker, they demanded Dr. Hussam’s surrender.

In a photograph shared worldwide, Dr. Hussam can be seen walking through the rubble, his white lab coat trailing like a cape behind him, toward an Israeli tank with its guns trained upon him.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya walks toward an Israeli tank. Photo: Mohannad Al-Muqayed

Israel took Dr. Hussam to the dreaded Sde Teiman detention center and later to Ofer Prison, where he has been held ever since. They subjected him to humiliation and torture, including forcibly stripping him, handcuffing him tightly, forcing him to suit on sharp stones, beatings with batons, administering electric shocks, and delivering repeated blows to his chest.

Dr. Hussam suffers from heart muscle enlargement; Israel has denied his requests for essential healthcare.

Nine months after detaining him, despite requests from countless humanitarian organizations, Israel has refused to release Dr. Hossam.

You can sign a petition for the release of Dr. Abu Safiya through Amnesty International or Code Pink.

Crimes against humanity and extermination constitute genocide.

The Genocide Convention and the International Court of Justice

In December of 2023, I wrote a column referencing the Genocide Convention and detailing the reasons why Israel’s assault on Gaza met the criteria for genocide.

This was by no means a novel or even controversial revelation—although such opinions have been systematically suppressed by multiple forces.

On October 13, 2023, the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention called for “Western leaders to pull back from the endorsement they have given Israel to effectively commit genocide against Palestinians.”

On October 15, 2023, nearly 900 scholars and practitioners of international law, genocide studies, and conflict studies signed a public statement to warn the world that Israel might be committing the crime of genocide in Gaza.

On November 2, 2023, a group of United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteurs said that they remained “convinced that the Palestinian people [were] at grave risk of genocide.”

And on December 29, 2023, South Africa brought a formal case of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the United Nations’ top court.

In January of 2024, after two days of public hearings, the Court confirmed that Israel’s actions amounted to a plausible genocide. The ICJ issued provisional measures, including ordering Israel to use all means to prevent acts that violate the Genocide Convention.

In March of 2024, following a second request for additional measures, the Court ordered Israel to ensure the provision of basic food supplies to Gaza.

That May, the Court issued an order that required Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah.

On July 19, 2024, the ICJ issued a landmark ruling.

It deemed Israel’s occupation of Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, unlawful, including its occupation of East Jerusalem, it’s associated settlement regime annexation of land, and use of Palestine’s natural resources.

And that wasn’t all. The Court added to their ruling the determination that Israel’s legislation and associated measures violated the international prohibition on racial segregation and apartheid.

The ICJ mandated Israel to:

end its occupation

dismantle its settlements

provide full reparations to Palestinian victims

facilitate the return of displaced people.

“The advisory opinion reaffirms peremptory norms prohibiting annexation, settlements, racial segregation and apartheid, and should be seen as declaratory in nature and binding on Israel and all States supporting the occupation,” the experts said.

Importantly, the Court refuted the notion that Palestinian self-determination should be achieved solely through bilateral negotiations with Israel, a requirement that has subjected Palestinians to violence, dispossession, and rights violations for 30 years.

The Court concluded, “The Court has finally reaffirmed a principle that seemed unclear, even to the United Nations: Freedom from foreign military occupation, racial segregation and apartheid is absolutely non-negotiable.”

Many other nations have since joined South Africa’s case, including Algeria, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Comoros, Cuba, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Ireland, Jorda, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mexico, Namibia, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Slovenia, Spain, Syria, Türkiye, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, and Palestine.

Israel has refused to comply with every mandate given it by the ICJ.

Let’s consider a small selection of Israel’s actions since that mandate.

The Incomprehensible Scale of Palestinian Casualties

Israel has killed more than 60,138 Palestinians, including a staggering 18,000 children, of whom more than 870 were less than a year old.

They have wounded an additional 143,045 Palestinians.

Israel has completely wiped out 2,000 Palestinian families, leaving no surviving members.

They have left 5,600 families with only one surviving member.

The above numbers, reported by the U.N., come from the Gaza Ministry of Health, and are now thought to underestimate of the true number of deaths caused by Israel.

An independent study published this past June in the prestigious journal Nature estimated more than 80,000 fatalities in Gaza. More than half of those killed were children, women aged 18–64, or people over 65.

Note: In January of 2025, The Lancet published a peer-reviewed analysis of deaths in Gaza between October of 2023 and July of 2024. The paper estimated 64,260 deaths from traumatic injury during this period, a number likely to exceed 70,000 by October of 2024 alone. We are now nearly one year further into Israel’s genocide, making the number of casualties far higher. The study determined that the Gaza Health Ministry had undercounted trauma-related deaths by 41% in its report, and noted that its findings "underestimate the full impact of the military operation in Gaza, as they do not account for non-trauma-related deaths resulting from health service disruption, food insecurity, and inadequate water and sanitation." A comparable figure for May of 2025, the study said, would be 93,000 (77,000 to 109,000), representing 4–5% of Gaza's pre-war population.

As you can see from the chart below, both the number of deaths and the number of injuries have risen alarmingly every month since October of 2023, showing that Israel has only accelerated its pattern of violence.

On August 22, the Guardian, Israeli Palestinian publication +972 magazine, and the Hebrew-language outlet Local Call announced the results of a collaborative investigation.

Their findings: A full 83 percent or 5 out of 6 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza have been civilians, an extreme rate of civilian casualties virtually unparalleled since World War II.

What’s more, Human Rights Watch verified reports that in Gaza and Lebanon, Israel has used white phosphorus, a flammable substance that self-ignites upon contact with air.

A wax-like, highly toxic chemical, white phosphorus burns at a temperature high enough to melt metal.

Upon contact, white phosphorus is highly soluble in both fat and human flesh, meaning that it can burn people, thermally and chemically, down to the bone.

White phosphorus fragments can enter the bloodstream and cause multiple organ failure. Even relatively minor burns are often fatal. The chemical can exacerbate wounds even after treatment, igniting when dressings are removed and the wounds are re-exposed to oxygen. For survivors, extensive scarring tightens muscle tissue and creates physical disabilities.

The use of white phosphorus is governed by Protocol III of the Convention on Conventional Weapons. It is prohibited in areas highly concentrated with civilians.

Children in Israel’s Line of Fire

Like Dr. Alaa al-Najjar’s family, Gaza’s children endure the brunt of Israel’s violence.

As of September of 2025, Israel has caused war-related injuries in approximately 40,500 children.

These indiscriminate bombing campaigns have left 21,000 children—more than half of those injured—disabled.

Gaza now has the largest number of child amputees in modern history—and that number continues to rise.

Medical workers designated the acronym “WCNSF” to denote Wounded Child, No Surviving Family to denote children in Gaza who are wounded, but unaccompanied or separated from their families. By March of 2024—a full 18 months ago—the number of wounded children without surviving families had surpassed 17,000, and is likely to have doubled.

Due to Israel’s deliberate targeting of civilians, by March of 2024—a full 18 months ago—over 4,700 Palestinian children had lost one or more limbs to Israeli bombs.

On May 26, 2025, Israel targeted the Fahmi al-Jarjawi School in Gaza City where hundreds of people were sheltering, striking three times, and killing 33 people as they slept. Five-year-old Ward Al-Sheikh Khalil awoke to find her mother and two of her siblings dead from the strikes and flames burning all around her.

Video footage of six-year-old Ward picking her way to safety, her small body silhouetted against the flames, catalyzed global shock and anger.

Gaza has recorded the highest numbers of health-care worker fatalities (over 1,600 deaths), UN staff deaths (295 deaths), and journalist fatalities (258 deaths) of any recent conflict zone.

On March 23 of this year in the southern city of Rafah, Israel opened fire before dawn, killing 15 medics and emergency responders who were traveling in clearly marked medical vehicles.

The Israeli Defense Forces drove bulldozers over the bodies and the emergency vehicles and buried them in a mass grave. United Nations and other rescue workers were able to reach the site only a week later.

And then there are Israel’s “double tap” strikes.

Such strikes involve bombing a target, waiting until first responders arrive on the scene, and then bombing a second or third time. Double tap strikes target first responders designated as “protected persons” under international humanitarian law, and constitute war crimes. The method is frequently employed by terrorist groups such as Al Qaeda and Boko Haram and documented in Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On August 26, 2025, global outcry emerged over Israel’s “double tap” strike on Gaza’s largest remaining medical center.

The strike was filmed by the Arabic-language channel Al Ghad TV and others who were recording rescue efforts from the first missile when the second struck. The double-tap strike, considered one of the worst of war crimes, killed more than 20 people, including five journalists who had worked for various outlets, including The Associated Press, Reuters, and Al Jazeera.

Even more disturbing, analysis of new video by BBC Verify found that Israel struck Nasser Hospital at least four times during its deadly attack in southern Gaza.

Israel has barred Western news organizations from entering Gaza excepting occasional tours chaperoned by the Israel Defense Forces. This leaves news organizations reliant on Palestinian journalists inside the enclave.

As of this writing (September 3, 2025), Israel has murdered a staggering 316 journalists in the 698 days since its full-scale invasion of Gaza began. This numbers almost one journalist every two days—the worst such death toll in modern human history.

The Paris-based organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) documented that by the close of 2024, there were 35 instances in which Israel’s military likely targeted and killed journalists because of their work.

On August 10, 2025, Israel targeted an attack on a tent housing journalists in Gaza City.

The deliberate strike killed renowned Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif, known for his frontline reporting from northern Gaza, and his and colleagues Mohammed Qreiqeh, Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal, Mariam Abu Daqqa, a freelance journalist working for AP at the time, Momen Aliwa, and freelance journalist Mohammed al-Khalidi.

You can view Al Jazeera’s report on their colleage Anas here.

Last year, Anas Al-Sharif's Reuters team won a Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography for their "raw and urgent" photos documenting Israel’s siege on Gaza.

Just one month ago, Anas broke down on Al Jazeera when reporting about a woman who collapses from hunger.

He doted on his children; you can see a video of him with his young daughter Sham, here, and one with them together in which Sham responds to Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans and insists on staying in Gaza here.

Weeks later, it would be his colleagues who broke down while reporting on his death.

Israel has now assassinated Al-Jazeera’s entire team of journalists in Gaza.

Just days later, Israel launched yet another double-tap strike on Nasser Hospital, killing several journalists and rescue workers. Among them were Al Jazeera’s Mohammad Salama, Reuters cameraman Hussam al-Masri, Mariam Abu Daqqa, a freelance journalist working for AP at the time, as well as Ahmed Abu Aziz and Moaz Abu Taha. (See footage from the New York Times reviewing the attack.)

The United Nations strongly condemned Israel’s targeted attacks on journalists, including its latest.

“The killing of four journalists just as Israel announces its plan to take over Gaza City is no coincidence, but a deliberate attempt to silence those who would have exposed the IDF’s atrocities to the world,” the experts said.

A spokesperson for U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer responded to the assassinations by saying that his government was "gravely concerned by the repeated targeting of journalists in Gaza.”

Indian MP Priyanka Gandhi called the assassination "yet another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil," praised the courage of the deceased journalists, and criticized India’s government for its silence.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto stated that Israel had "lost its reason and humanity."

Protests and vigils for Anas Al-Sharif and his colleagues were held in multiple cities worldwide, including Ramallah, Dublin, Oslo, Berlin, Karachi, Cape Town, Mexico City, Johannesburg, London, and Washington, D.C.

You can read about each journalist that Israel has killed here.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, a New York-based nonprofit press freedom group, describes Israel’s attacks on journalists as “the most horrific attacks the press has ever faced in recent history.”

Moreover, since the start of its current invasion, Israeli authorities have banned the press from entering Gaza, an unprecedented move for a territory subjected to war. The French outlet Le Monde called this “unworthy of a country that prides itself on being the only democracy in the Middle East.”

Le Monde pointed out that Israel’s two-year media blockade had gone virtually unchallenged by many of Israel’s allies, including Europe and the United States.

Israel and its allies often claim that it is being held to different standards than other nations; those standards, it seems, are far lower.

On September 1, 2025, over 200 media outlets across the globe participated in a large-scale editorial protest for Palestine. print newspapers will run blacked-out front pages, broadcasters and radio stations will pause programming with a joint statement and online outlets will black out their homepages or banners in solidarity with the murdered journalists.

.

A note to my readers: This is Part I of a two-part series on Israel’s genocide of Palestine, global complicity in this genocide, and the effects that it has on people like you and me. Part II will go out next week.

On the personal side, I’d like to share that deep research into many of these stories stirred up profound grief. Israel has committed a seemingly endless series of atrocities; I cut about half this story for succinctness. As a healthcare worker, I could not get through many of these accounts without weeping, particularly those of Dr. Alaa al-Najjar and Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya. I took multiple breaks between sections of the story; it took almost two weeks to complete.

And yet, bearing witness to these crimes against humanity, as we are doing here together, is both a necessary and a minimal way of showing solidarity with our Palestinian friends, family, colleagues, and fellow humans. It also helps us reclaim a portion of the humanity that our countries of origin have compromised with their complicity.

To do so is, of course, tremendously shattering. Please take care of yourself before, during, and after reading.

And please consider continuing to contact your representatives to demand an immediate arms embargo and ceasefire, participating in boycotting companies that contribute to this genocide, and donating to organizations on the ground. You can lear more about how to do so in my Instagram post from early summer.

Share

UPGRADE TO PAID

Sources:

.

On May 23, 2025, the temperature was nearing its high of 87F degrees: Khan Yunus, Gaza, Palestine Monthly Weather | AccuWeather. (n.d.). Retrieved September 8, 2025, from https://www.accuweather.com/en/ps/khan-yunus/258097/may-weather/258097

As Hamdi returned home, the Israeli military struck the al-Najjar home twice: Lister, T. (2025, May 24). Nine out of Gaza doctor’s 10 children killed in Israeli airstrike. CNN. https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/24/middleeast/gaza-doctor-children-bodies-hospital-intl

Ali Al-Najjar, Hamdi’s brother, rushed to the home as soon as he heard: Palestinian pediatrician in Gaza loses nine of her 10 children when her home is bombed. (2025, May 26). https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/article/2025/05/26/palestinian-pediatrician-in-gaza-loses-nine-of-her-10-children-when-her-home-is-bombed_6741661_4.html

She arrived to find the rescue workers lifting the charred, dismembered bodies: Tondo, L., & Tantesh, M. A. (2025, June 1). Gaza doctor who lost nine children in Israeli airstrike dies from wounds in same attack. The Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/jun/01/gaza-doctor-who-lost-nine-children-in-israeli-airstrike-dies-from-wounds-in-same-attack

Nine of Dr. Alaa’s ten children were killed in the strike: Nine out of Gaza doctor’s 10 children killed in Israeli airstrike | CNN. (n.d.). Retrieved September 5, 2025, from https://edition.cnn.com/2025/05/24/middleeast/gaza-doctor-children-bodies-hospital-intl See also: https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/25/world/video/gaza-doctor-children-killed-israeli-strike

Many of the children’s bodies were dismembered, the burns so bad: Tondo, L., & Tantesh, M. A. (2025, June 1). Gaza doctor who lost nine children in Israeli airstrike dies from wounds in same attack. The Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/jun/01/gaza-doctor-who-lost-nine-children-in-israeli-airstrike-dies-from-wounds-in-same-attack

Dr. Hamdi suffered brain damage and multiple body fractures caused by: Tondo, L., & Tantesh, M. A. (2025, June 1). Gaza doctor who lost nine children in Israeli airstrike dies from wounds in same attack. The Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/jun/01/gaza-doctor-who-lost-nine-children-in-israeli-airstrike-dies-from-wounds-in-same-attack

“I am not strong,” Dr. Alaa told Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper: Tondo, L., & Borger, J. (2025, June 11). Gaza doctor and son evacuated after husband and nine children killed in Israeli strike. The Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/jun/11/gaza-doctor-and-son-evacuated-after-husband-and-nine-children-killed-in-israeli-strike

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told the Guardian that their military aircraft: Israeli airstrike kills nine of Gaza doctor’s 10 children | Gaza | The Guardian. (n.d.). Retrieved September 6, 2025, from https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/may/24/israeli-airstrike-kills-nine-of-gaza-doctors-10-children-reports-say

But Graham Groom, a British surgeon working at Nasser Hospital, disputed: Israeli airstrike kills nine of Gaza doctor’s 10 children | Gaza | The Guardian. (n.d.). Retrieved September 6, 2025, from https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/may/24/israeli-airstrike-kills-nine-of-gaza-doctors-10-children-reports-say

And Ali al-Najjar, the children’s uncle, said that there were no militants: Israeli airstrike kills 9 of Gaza pediatrician’s children: NPR. (n.d.). Retrieved September 5, 2025, from https://www.npr.org/2025/05/26/nx-s1-5412265/israeli-airstrike-kills-9-of-gaza-pediatricians-children

Four days after the strike, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that Israel: Hasson, N. (2025, May 27). Unable to justify their army killing children in Gaza, Israelis retreat into deep denial. Haaretz. https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2025-05-27/ty-article/.premium/unable-to-justify-their-army-killing-children-in-gaza-israelis-retreat-into-deep-denial/00000197-1123-d165-a9ff-19e743ce0000

Marwan al-Hams, director of field hospitals at the Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip, told Le Monde that: Nine out of Gaza doctor’s 10 children killed in Israeli airstrike | CNN. (n.d.). Retrieved September 5, 2025, from https://edition.cnn.com/2025/05/24/middleeast/gaza-doctor-children-bodies-hospital-intl

Israel has also killed over 493 aid workers and 1,580 health care workers: Reported impact snapshot | Gaza Strip (30 July 2025). (2025, July 30). United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs - Occupied Palestinian Territory. https://www.ochaopt.org/content/reported-impact-snapshot-gaza-strip-30-july-2025

According to The Lancet, between October of 2023 and May of 2025, Israel initiated 720 documented attacks on health-care targets: Vogli, R. D., Montomoli, J., Abu-Sittah, G., & Pappé, I. (2025). Break the selective silence on the genocide in Gaza. The Lancet, 406(10504), 688–689. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(25)01541-7

Physicians for Human Rights-Israel, an organization providing free healthcare to Palestinians: טל, ת. (2025, February 26). Torture of Medical Staff from Gaza in Israel • Report and Testimonies. רופאים לזכויות אדם. https://www.phr.org.il/en/torture-of-medical-workers/ See also: Palestinian doctors ‘tortured into confessions’ in harrowing claims of Israeli abuse. (2025, April 1). The Independent. https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/palestine-doctors-israel-torture-gaza-war-b2725438.html See also: Kelly, A., Wishart, E., & Lev, P. (2025, February 25). ‘No rules’: Gaza’s doctors say they were tortured, beaten and humiliated in Israeli detention. The Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2025/feb/25/israel-gaza-doctors-surgeons-healthcare-detention-international-law See also: Cordall, S. S. (n.d.). ‘Designed to humiliate’: Israel’s torture of Gaza’s healthcare workers. Al Jazeera. Retrieved September 6, 2025, from https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/2/26/designed-to-humiliate-israel-targets-gazas-healthcare-workers

In October of 2024, the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights released a report accusing: UN Commission finds war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israeli attacks on Gaza health facilities and treatment of detainees, hostages | OHCHR. (n.d.). Retrieved September 6, 2025, from https://web.archive.org/web/20241211055606/https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releases/2024/10/un-commission-finds-war-crimes-and-crimes-against-humanity-israeli-attacks See also: Farge, E. (2024, October 10). UN inquiry accuses Israel of crime of “extermination” in destruction …. Archive.Ph. https://archive.ph/AvW3y

The investigation corroborated reports from 2024 by numerous media outlets: Kelly, A., Wishart, E., & Lev, P. (2025, February 25). ‘No rules’: Gaza’s doctors say they were tortured, beaten and humiliated in Israeli detention. The Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2025/feb/25/israel-gaza-doctors-surgeons-healthcare-detention-international-law See also: Palestinian doctors ‘tortured into confessions’ in harrowing claims of Israeli abuse. (2025, April 1). The Independent. https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/palestine-doctors-israel-torture-gaza-war-b2725438.html See also: Shalev, G. (2024, September 3). How Israeli doctors became accomplices to the torture and sexual abuse of Palestinian detainees in Sde Teiman. Haaretz. https://www.haaretz.com/opinion/2024-09-03/ty-article-opinion/.premium/both-enemy-and-friend-we-must-not-let-october-7-render-medical-ethics-obsolete-in-israel/00000191-b952-de3d-abb7-ff7be7500000 See also: Cordall, S. S. (n.d.). Dying in ‘Hell’: The fate of Palestinian medics jailed by Israel. Al Jazeera. Retrieved September 8, 2025, from https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/11/24/dying-in-hell-palestinian-medics-jailed-by-israel See also: Democracy Now! (Director). (2025, February 28). “Detained, Tortured & Starved”: Report Details Abuse of Gaza Doctors & Staff in Israeli Detention [Video recording].

See also: Dyer, O. (2024). Israeli doctors participated in torture, alleges released director of al-Shifa Hospital. BMJ, 386, q1524. https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.q1524 טל, ת. See also: (2025, February 26). Torture of Medical Staff from Gaza in Israel • Report and Testimonies. רופאים לזכויות אדם. https://www.phr.org.il/en/torture-of-medical-workers/ See also: Israel: Palestinian Healthcare Workers Tortured | Human Rights Watch. (2024, August 26). https://www.hrw.org/news/2024/08/26/israel-palestinian-healthcare-workers-tortured See also: UN expert horrified by death of Gazan orthopedic surgeon in Israeli detention. (n.d.). OHCHR. Retrieved September 6, 2025, from https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releases/2024/05/un-expert-horrified-death-gazan-orthopedic-surgeon-israeli-detention

In a separate investigation, CNN uncovered allegations of abuse at Israel’s: Qiblawi, T. (2024, May 10). Israeli whistleblowers detail horror of shadowy detention facility for Palestinians. CNN. https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/10/middleeast/israel-sde-teiman-detention-whistleblowers-intl-cmd

In October of 2024, the Israeli military executed Dr. Abu Safiya’s 15-year-old son: Dr Abu Safiya symbolised humanity in Gaza. Israel and the West are destroying it. (n.d.). Middle East Eye. Retrieved September 9, 2025, from https://www.middleeasteye.net/opinion/dr-hussam-abu-safiya-symbolised-humanity-gaza-israel-west-destroying-it

They also bombed a home near the hospital, killing 17 members of the family: Israeli Strike on Northern Gaza Kills 17 Family Members of Doctor’s Family. (n.d.). Democracy Now! Retrieved September 9, 2025, from https://www.democracynow.org/2024/11/19/headlines/israeli_strike_on_northern_gaza_kills_17_family_members_of_doctors_family

On December 27, 2024, Israeli military forces stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital: “How alone you were” – The last image of Dr. Abu Safiya ignites social media. (2024, December 31). The Palestinian Information Center. https://english.palinfo.com/reports/2024/12/31/331416/ See also: Karadsheh, I. N., Jomana. (2024, December 28). Israel arrests hospital director and other staff in raid on last functioning facility in northern Gaza, health officials say. CNN. https://www.cnn.com/2024/12/28/middleeast/kamal-adwan-israel-arrests-hospital-director-gaza-intl

Israel took Dr. Hussam to the dreaded Sde Teiman detention center: Ebrahim, N. (2025, January 10). ‘Everyone was surprised by his arrival’: Former Sde Teiman detainees say prominent doctor held at Israeli detention center. CNN. https://www.cnn.com/2025/01/10/middleeast/hussam-abu-safiya-detained-sde-teiman-intl

They subjected him to humiliation and torture: Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya subjected to torture and ill-treatment in Israeli prisons. (2025, February 13). Front Line Defenders. https://www.frontlinedefenders.org/en/case/dr-hussam-abu-safiya-subjected-torture-and-ill-treatment-israeli-prisons See also: Ebrahim, N. (2025, January 10). ‘Everyone was surprised by his arrival’: Former Sde Teiman detainees say prominent doctor held at Israeli detention center. CNN. https://www.cnn.com/2025/01/10/middleeast/hussam-abu-safiya-detained-sde-teiman-intl

On October 13, 2023, the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention: Active Genocide Alert. (n.d.). Lemkin Institute. Retrieved September 1, 2025, from https://www.lemkininstitute.com/active-genocide-alert

That same day, Israeli historian Raz Segal declared the assault a genocide: A Textbook Case of Genocide. (n.d.). Jewish Currents. Retrieved September 1, 2025, from https://jewishcurrents.org/a-textbook-case-of-genocide

In response to Segal's allegation of genocide, the University of Minnesota rescinded: A Holocaust Scholar Called Israel’s Actions in Gaza ‘Genocide.’ It Co…. (2024, June 18). Archive.Ph. https://archive.ph/Hjxy4 See also: Historian Raz Segal Loses Academic Job Offer for Saying Israel Is Committing Genocide. (n.d.). Democracy Now! Retrieved September 1, 2025, from https://www.democracynow.org/2024/6/18/raz_segal_university_of_minnesota

On October 15, 2023, nearly 900 scholars and practitioners of international law, genocide studies: sujithxavier. (2023, October 17). Public Statement: Scholars Warn of Potential Genocide in Gaza. TWAILR. https://twailr.com/public-statement-scholars-warn-of-potential-genocide-in-gaza/

On November 2, 2023, a group of United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteurs: Gaza: UN experts call on international community to prevent genocide against the Palestinian people. (n.d.). OHCHR. Retrieved September 1, 2025, from https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releases/2023/11/gaza-un-experts-call-international-community-prevent-genocide-against

And on December 29, 2023, South Africa brought a formal case against Israel: South Africa’s genocide case against Israel—Wikipedia. (n.d.). Retrieved September 1, 2025, from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/South_Africa%27s_genocide_case_against_Israel#Other_international_responses

Many other nations have since joined South Africa’s case: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/South_Africa%27s_genocide_case_against_Israel#Other_international_responses

In January of 2024, after two days of public hearings, the Court ruled: South Africa’s genocide case against Israel—Wikipedia. (n.d.). Retrieved September 2, 2025, from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/South_Africa%27s_genocide_case_against_Israel

On July 19, 2024, the International Court of Justice issued a landmark ruling: Summary of the Advisory Opinion of 19 July 2024 | INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE. (n.d.). Retrieved September 1, 2025, from https://www.icj-cij.org/node/204176

The Court concluded, “The Court has finally reaffirmed a principle that seemed unclear, even to the United Nations: Experts hail ICJ declaration on illegality of Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian territory as “historic” for Palestinians and international law. (n.d.). OHCHR. Retrieved September 2, 2025, from https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releases/2024/07/experts-hail-icj-declaration-illegality-israels-presence-occupied

Many other nations have since joined South Africa’s case, including Algeria: Gaza genocide. (2025). In Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Gaza_genocide&oldid=1309207632

Israel has killed more than 60,138 Palestinians, including a staggering 18,000 children: Reported impact snapshot | Gaza Strip (30 July 2025). (2025, July 30). United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs - Occupied Palestinian Territory. https://www.ochaopt.org/content/reported-impact-snapshot-gaza-strip-30-july-2025 See also: Reported impact snapshot | Gaza Strip (23 July 2025) | United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs—Occupied Palestinian Territory. (n.d.). Retrieved August 30, 2025, from https://www.ochaopt.org/content/reported-impact-snapshot-gaza-strip-23-july-2025 See also: Casualties of the Gaza war. (2025). In Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Casualties_of_the_Gaza_war&oldid=1308290121

Of whom more than 870 were less than a year old: TRT Global - 1,516 pages of genocide: The names of 50,000+ killed by Israel in Gaza. (n.d.). Retrieved September 3, 2025, from https://trt.global/world/article/bccad0745686

Israel has completely wiped out 2,000 Palestinian families: Staff, T. N. A. (2025, May 26). Israel wipes out over 2,200 Palestinian families in Gaza. Https://Www.Newarab.Com/; The New Arab. https://www.newarab.com/news/israel-wipes-out-over-2200-palestinian-families-gaza

See also: Zhang, S. (2025, March 6). Israel Wiped Out at Least 1,200 Entire Families in Gaza, Analysis Finds. Truthout. https://truthout.org/articles/israel-wiped-out-at-least-1200-entire-families-in-gaza-analysis-finds/

An independent study published this past June in the prestigious journal Nature estimated more than 80,000 fatalities: Fieldhouse, R. (2025). First independent survey of deaths in Gaza reports more than 80,000 fatalities. Nature, 643(8071), 311–312. https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-025-02009-8 See also: Spagat, M., Pedersen, J., Shikaki, K., Robbins, M., Bendavid, E., Hegre, H., & Guha-Sapir, D. (2025). Violent and Nonviolent Death Tolls for the Gaza War: New Primary Evidence (p. 2025.06.19.25329797). medRxiv. https://doi.org/10.1101/2025.06.19.25329797 See also: Nicolai, M., Safi, S. S. S., Casera, M., Dekhili, D., Hook, C., Gaudron, C., Cilliers, A. E., & Baidjoe, A. Y. (2025). War wounds caused by explosive weapons in Gaza: Data from a 2024 study by Médecins Sans Frontières. The Lancet, 406(10504), 687–688. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(25)01386-8 See also: Reported impact snapshot | Gaza Strip (23 July 2025). (2025, July 23). United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs - Occupied Palestinian Territory. https://www.ochaopt.org/content/reported-impact-snapshot-gaza-strip-23-july-2025 See also: More Than 50,000 Children Killed or Injured in Gaza | UNICEF USA. (2025, May 30). https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/more-50000-children-killed-or-injured-gaza

In January of 2025, The Lancet published a peer-reviewed analysis of deaths in Gaza between: Jamaluddine, Z., Abukmail, H., Aly, S., Campbell, O. M. R., & Checchi, F. (2025). Traumatic injury mortality in the Gaza Strip from Oct 7, 2023, to June 30, 2024: A capture–recapture analysis. The Lancet, 405(10477), 469–477. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(24)02678-3

In Gaza and Lebanon, Israel has used white phosphorus Israel: White Phosphorus Used in Gaza, Lebanon | Human Rights Watch. (2023, October 12). https://www.hrw.org/news/2023/10/12/israel-white-phosphorus-used-gaza-lebanon See also: Lodhi, A. (n.d.). What is the white phosphorus that Israel is accused of using in Gaza? Al Jazeera. Retrieved September 7, 2025, from https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/10/13/what-is-the-white-phosphorus-that-israel-is-accused-of-using-on-gaza See also: Democracy Now! (Director). (2024, June 7). Israel’s Widespread Use of White Phosphorus in Lebanon, Gaza Violates Int’l Law: Human Rights Watch [Video recording].

A wax-like, highly toxic substance, white phosphorus burns: Lodhi, A. (n.d.). What is the white phosphorus that Israel is accused of using in Gaza? Al Jazeera. Retrieved September 7, 2025, from https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/10/13/what-is-the-white-phosphorus-that-israel-is-accused-of-using-on-gaza

White phosphorus fragments can enter the bloodstream and cause multiple organ: Israel: White Phosphorus Used in Gaza, Lebanon | Human Rights Watch. (2023, October 12). https://www.hrw.org/news/2023/10/12/israel-white-phosphorus-used-gaza-lebanon

The use of white phosphorus is governed by Protocol III of the Convention: United Nations Treaty Collection. (n.d.). Retrieved September 7, 2025, from https://treaties.un.org/pages/ViewDetails.aspx?chapter=26&clang=_en&mtdsg_no=XXVI-2&src=TREATY

In May of 2025, numbers of wounded children without surviving families surpassed: What Gaza’s Children Need During the Ceasefire. (n.d.). Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Retrieved August 31, 2025, from https://carnegieendowment.org/posts/2025/01/gaza-children-needs-ceasefire?lang=en See also: Gaza faces ‘largest orphan crisis’ in modern history, report says. (n.d.). Al Jazeera. Retrieved September 3, 2025, from https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/4/3/gaza-faces-largest-orphan-crisis-in-modern-history-report-says

As of September of 2025, Israel has caused war-related injuries in approximately 40,500: https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2025/sep/03/gaza-graveyard-international-humanitarian-law-unrwa-israel-middle-east-crisis-latest-updates-news?CMP=share_btn_url&page=with%3Ablock-68b81baf8f08020a75f12832#block-68b81baf8f08020a75f12832

Five-year-old Ward Al-Sheikh Khalil awoke to find her mother and two: Staff, A. J. (n.d.). Silhouetted by fire, six-year-old girl survives Israeli attack in Gaza. Al Jazeera. Retrieved September 4, 2025, from https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/27/silhouetted-by-fire-6-year-old-girl-survives-israeli-attack-in-gaza

On August 22, the Guardian, Israeli-Palestinian publication +972 magazine, and the Hebrew-language outlet Local Call announced: Slawson, N. (2025, August 22). First Thing: Israeli military’s own data indicates 83% civilian death rate in Gaza. The Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/aug/22/first-thing-israeli-military-own-data-83-per-cent-civilian-death-rate-gaza See also: Reiff, B. (2025, August 21). IDF database suggests 83% of Gaza dead were civilians. +972 Magazine. https://www.972mag.com/israeli-intelligence-database-83-percent-civilians-militants/

By March of 2025, over 4,700 children lost limbs to Israeli bombs: Humanitarian Situation Update #275 | Gaza Strip | OCHA. (2025, March 25). https://www.unocha.org/publications/report/occupied-palestinian-territory/humanitarian-situation-update-275-gaza-strip

On March 23 of this year in the southern city of Rafah, Israel opened fire: ‘Shameful’: UN says 383 aid workers killed last year, nearly half in Gaza. (n.d.). Al Jazeera. Retrieved August 30, 2025, from https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/8/19/record-breaking-383-aid-workers-killed-in-2024-half-in-gaza-says-un

On August 26, 2025, global outcry emerged over Israel’s “double tap” strike: What is a “double tap,” and why has Israel’s use of it outraged so many? (2025, August 27). NBC News. https://www.nbcnews.com/world/israel/israel-gaza-war-nasser-hospital-double-tap-strike-journalists-killed-rcna227172

On August 10, 2025, Israel targeted an attack on a tent housing journalists in Gaza City: Staff, A. J. (n.d.). Anas al-Sharif among four Al Jazeera journalists killed by Israel in Gaza. Al Jazeera. Retrieved September 5, 2025, from https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/8/10/al-jazeera-journalist-anas-al-sharif-killed-in-israeli-attack-in-gaza-city

The Paris-based organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) documented that: Israel’s war on Gaza deadliest conflict ever for journalists, says report. (n.d.). Al Jazeera. Retrieved September 5, 2025, from https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/4/2/gaza-war-deadliest-ever-for-journalists-says-report

The Committee to Protect Journalists, a New York-based nonprofit press freedom group: What is a “double tap,” and why has Israel’s use of it outraged so many? (2025, August 27). NBC News. https://www.nbcnews.com/world/israel/israel-gaza-war-nasser-hospital-double-tap-strike-journalists-killed-rcna227172

Even more disturbing, analysis of new video by BBC Verify found that Israel struck: New footage shows Israel struck Gaza’s Nasser Hospital four times. (2025, August 29). https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cly6lxn1l4po

Israel has murdered a staggering 316 journalists in the 698 days: Stop Murdering Journalists—Databases for Palestine. (n.d.). Retrieved August 31, 2025, from

https://www.stopmurderingjournalists.com

The United Nations Commission of Experts mandated to look into violations: Nations, U. (n.d.). Definitions of Genocide and Related Crimes. United Nations; United Nations. Retrieved September 3, 2025, from https://www.un.org/en/genocide-prevention/definition

The Commission stated that coercive practices used to remove the civilian population: Nations, U. (n.d.). Definitions of Genocide and Related Crimes. United Nations; United Nations. Retrieved September 3, 2025, from https://www.un.org/en/genocide-prevention/definition

The Israeli military has damaged or destroyed more than 90 percent of homes in Gaza: Crisis in Gaza: What to know and how to help | The IRC. (n.d.). Retrieved September 3, 2025, from https://www.rescue.org/crisis-in-gaza

The United Nations strongly condemned Israel’s targeted attacks on journalists: Gaza: UN experts appalled by murder of Al Jazeera correspondents in Israeli strike. (n.d.). OHCHR. Retrieved September 9, 2025, from https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releases/2025/08/gaza-un-experts-appalled-murder-al-jazeera-correspondents-israeli-strike See also: UN condemns targeted Israeli attack that killed four Al Jazeera journalists. (2025, August 13). https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cq688qz3rlro

A spokesperson for U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer responded: UK’s Starmer “gravely concerned” about targeting of journalists in Gaza. (2025, August 11). Reuters. https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/uks-starmer-gravely-concerned-about-targeting-journalists-gaza-2025-08-11/

Indian MP Priyanka Gandhi called the assassination "yet another heinous crime: PTI. (2025, August 12). Priyanka Gandhi says it is shameful that the Indian Government stays silent as Israel devastates the people of Palestine. The Hindu. https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/shameful-that-indian-government-silent-as-israel-unleashes-devastation-on-people-of-palestine-priyanka/article69923096.ece

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto stated that Israel: Italy’s defence minister says Israel has “lost humanity” on Gaza. (2025, August 11). L’Orient Today. https://today.lorientlejour.com/article/1473178/italys-defence-minister-says-israel-has-lost-humanity-on-gaza.html

Protests and vigils for Anas Al-Sharif and his colleagues were held in multiple cities: Anas Al-Sharif—Wikipedia. (n.d.). Retrieved September 9, 2025, from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anas_Al-Sharif#Political_and_diplomatic_responses

The French outlet Le Monde called this “unworthy of a country that prides: What is Israel trying to hide by imposing a media blackout on Gaza? (2025, September 1). https://www.lemonde.fr/en/opinion/article/2025/09/01/what-is-israel-trying-to-hide-by-imposing-a-media-blackout-on-gaza_6744922_23.html

On September 1, 2025, over 200 media outlets across the globe participated: Global media stages Israel blackout in protest of Gaza war | The Jerusalem Post. (2025, September 1). The Jerusalem Post | JPost.Com. https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/article-865996